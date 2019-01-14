7 Seas Brewing Adds Brut IPA and Hazy IPA to Year-Round Lineup

TACOMA and GIG HARBOR, Wash. — 7 Seas Brewing is kicking off 2019 with the introduction of Axis Brut IPA and Willie Maize Haze IPA now offered as part of their year-round canned beer line-up.

With the ever evolving, style blurring, and expansive realm of beer styles being crafted these days, 7 Seas is thrilled to introduce these two innovative IPA interpretations they are particularly enthusiastic about sharing. Both beers showcase an amazing aromatic bouquet of latest new hop varietals, but that is where the commonality ends.

The two beers are as unique as their packaging; Willie Maize Haze has all the qualities of a New England Style Hazy IPA, brewed with flaked oats and maize for a soft, silky mouthfeel and loads of newfangled hops lead way to a strong, juicy punch of flavor and aroma. Axis Brut IPA, a relatively new style of IPA, is light in color and effervescent with an intense hop aroma and finishes with minimal bitterness. Axis Brut IPA is truly an expression of how beautifully refined and delicate the IPA category can be.

7 Seas’ Director of Brewing Operations and Co-Founder, Travis Guterson shares, “I’m simply beyond enthusiastic about the release of these two new delicious and innovative IPA styles.” Guterson says, “The beers have been a total team effort, from the development of the recipes to designing the packaging, we are thrilled to expand the broad spectrum of tasty IPA’s we produce.”

Look for Axis Brut IPA and Willie Maize Haze IPA, along with other 7 Seas beers at fine retailers throughout Washington State. Cheers!

About 7 Seas Brewing

7 Seas Brewing founded in 2009 by Puget Sound natives, Travis Guterson and Mike Runion, offers eight year-round brews, rotating seasonal brews, an array of Vintage Ales, and an extensive Tap Room Reserve Series. As the first brewery in Washington to can craft beer, they blazed a path of environmentally friendly packaging that has since been adopted by many others. 7 Seas’ Breweries and Tap Rooms in beautiful downtown Gig Harbor and in Tacoma’s Historic Brewing District are open every day, are family-friendly and showcase a wide variety of core and small batch brews. For more information about 7 Seas Brewing please visit www.7seasbrewing.com.