56 Brewing and Fresh Energy Release Solarama Crush IPA

MINNEAPOLIS — Solarama Crush, Minnesota’s first solar beer, is the first of its kind, a double dry-hopped American IPA made with honey harvested from bee apiaries on flowering solar farms. The beer is a collaboration between Minnesota’s 56 Brewing and non-profit Fresh Energy.

Celebrate the fun future — pollinator-friendly clean energy and a sustainable ecosystem. Save the bees, save the planet and drink a delicious limited edition beer while doing it.

56 Brewing is launching the new national trend in Minnesota: clean energy as an ingredient that is part of the recipe. Snippets of the trend have been popping up around the nation from Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad where the beer was “brewed with wind energy,” Illinois Starbucks lattes are “made with wind power,” and Alchemist Brewing in Vermont (which launched the hazy IPA trend) is also releasing a solar beer later this year.

56Brewing is a Microbrewery and Tap Room in Northeast Minneapolis of collaborative beer enthusiasts who value the city, the community, the people and the establishments as a place to work, live, bike, connect, play, grow and have fun. The motto is “we make beer we like to drink” with the goal of quality, consistency, and the ability to rotate beer styles efficiently. 56Brewing strives to use only locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, always in our seasonal variations and infusions. For more visit: http://56brewing.com