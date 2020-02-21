42 North to Can Wallonia Wit For First Time

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

EAST AUROA, N.Y. — East Aurora-based 42 North opened its doors offering the Wallonia Wit back in 2015 and now the Belgian-Style Witbier will be available in cans for the first time. Starting this week, Wallonia Wit 4-packs will be available at the 42 North Taproom, Consumers Beverages, Wegmans, Tops, and independent bottle shops all around WNY.

Wallonia Wit boasts complex and unique flavors from the various types of wheat and barley that make up its grain bill in addition to the traditionally added orange peel, coriander, and other spices. The beer comes in at 5.4% ABV and 22 IBUS for a balanced, citrus, low-bitter taste. Hops are Waimea and Citra. “The Wallonia Wit has been around since we first opened. It only seemed right to can the beer as we build our core package collection and give our fans and fans of authentic Witbiers the chance to take home this recipe that has been a part of our story since the beginning.” – Matt Matuszewski, Head Brewer

The Walons are a French speaking people hailing from Belgium that immigrated to the US throughout the 1800s, many of which settled throughout New York and the midwest. The label artwork, by local-artist Ken Trabert, inspired by the history of the Belgian region Wallonia. The red rooster and yellow background serve as the region’s Coat of Arms while the map graphic shows the breakdown of provinces within the historic region that was home to conquests of Julius Caesar, the birthplace of the European Industrial Revolution and impacted heavily by both World Wars.

For More Information: https://www.42northbrewing.com/project/wallonia-wit/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.