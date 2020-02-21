42 North to Can Wallonia Wit For First Time

EAST AUROA, N.Y. — East Aurora-based 42 North opened its doors offering the Wallonia Wit back in 2015 and now the Belgian-Style Witbier will be available in cans for the first time. Starting this week, Wallonia Wit 4-packs will be available at the 42 North Taproom, Consumers Beverages, Wegmans, Tops, and independent bottle shops all around WNY.

Wallonia Wit boasts complex and unique flavors from the various types of wheat and barley that make up its grain bill in addition to the traditionally added orange peel, coriander, and other spices. The beer comes in at 5.4% ABV and 22 IBUS for a balanced, citrus, low-bitter taste. Hops are Waimea and Citra. “The Wallonia Wit has been around since we first opened. It only seemed right to can the beer as we build our core package collection and give our fans and fans of authentic Witbiers the chance to take home this recipe that has been a part of our story since the beginning.” – Matt Matuszewski, Head Brewer

The Walons are a French speaking people hailing from Belgium that immigrated to the US throughout the 1800s, many of which settled throughout New York and the midwest. The label artwork, by local-artist Ken Trabert, inspired by the history of the Belgian region Wallonia. The red rooster and yellow background serve as the region’s Coat of Arms while the map graphic shows the breakdown of provinces within the historic region that was home to conquests of Julius Caesar, the birthplace of the European Industrial Revolution and impacted heavily by both World Wars.

For More Information: https://www.42northbrewing.com/project/wallonia-wit/