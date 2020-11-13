42 North Releases Halt! Who Gose There? Fruited Sour With 3D Label

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company will release their fan-favorite fruited sour Halt! Who Gose There? on Saturday, November 14th.  To commemorate this first-ever can release, the brewery created anaglyph, or 3D, label artwork for the 16 ounce can.  With every purchase, customers will receive  a pair of 3D glasses.

Halt! Who Gose There? is a modern take on the traditional Gose made with a blend of 4 Norwegian Kviek yeasts and two strains of Lactobacillus and Lactose to complement the tartness and dry-hopped with Azacca, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops. The fruited sour is then finished with blackberries and red raspberries. “We don’t ferment the fruit down to protect the natural flavors of the real red raspberries and blackberries that we add.  To symbolize this, we are featuring the Middle Eastern amulet symbol of protection seen in the Hamsa Hand on the 3D label artwork.” says Head Brewer Matt Matuszewski.  He continues, “Our fans really enjoy this beer since we began brewing it so we wanted to do something a little extra special for everyone.”

Halt!  Who Goes There? is now available for pre-order at the online store and in-person starting Saturday November 14th at Noon at the 42 North Taproom and their Outpost locations in Ellicottville, New York and Downtown Buffalo only for a limited release.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015.  Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community.  For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.  

https://42northbrewing.com/

