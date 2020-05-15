42 North Launching 4 Beers in May

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing is gearing up for another three straight weeks of can releases with one already in the books for this month of May. This Saturday, the fan favorite Halt! Who Gose There? Raspberry & Blackberry Gose is set to have a super limited can release for the first (and possibly only) time. The Halt! is only available at the brewery for pick-up and fans can pre-order the Halt! at theoutpost42n.com starting today. The brewery will follow this week with can releases of a new barrel-aged blonde ale with brett project named Sif & Stave slated for a 5/23 release and then bring the Pre-Emption Series back with Major Hoops DIPA on 5/30 after an early May re-release of the Colonel Maxwell IPA. Major Hoops is a triple dry- hopped double IPA boasting tropical notes and a huge haze at 9% ABV.

All of these cans will be available for Pre-Order on theoutpost42n.com each Tuesday before their respective release dates and for shipping to anywhere in NYS starting the day of. Pre-Ordered can releases must be picked up the day of their can release date.

Halt! Who Gose There? is the super berry gose that put 42 north’s fruited sours on the map. Packed with real raspberry and real blackberry that hasn’t been fermented out for a very natural fruit sipper. Pre-Order the Halt! today to reserve cans of the limited batch.

Sif & Stave is the newest barrel-aged project from the 42 Below Barrel Program. “Aged in red wine barrels for a year and fermented with brett, this summer crusher is light and refreshing and a great entry way to barrel-aged beers.” says Production Manager Hannah Trujillo. Sif & Stave will be available 5/23 at the brewery only.

Major Hoops, the brewery’s third DIPA release in the Pre-Emption Line Series, is set for a 5/30 release. After the success of Deviator and Night Signal DIPA’s, the brewery returns to the double category with a triple dry-hopped, haze bomb sporting sabro, azacca and city hops for tropical 9% ABVer.

Fans can shop all these beers at theoutpost42n.com and pre-order to reserve these limited can release. Follow the brewery on social media for real-time updates at @42northbrewing.

