42 North Launches Day Trekker IPA to Support Mountain Bike Community

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company has launched Day Trekker IPA and is partnering with the local mountain bike community to support its launch. The Day Trekker IPA is described as a “crushable” IPA that complements a day in the great outdoors of Western New York.

42 North has partnered with the Western New York Mountain Biking Association (WNYMBA) to support their goals of designing and maintaining trails, as well as promoting responsible trail use. As part of the partnership, 42 North will donate a portion of sales of the Day Trekker IPA to WNYMBA and help promote additional volunteerism and membership for WNYMBA.

“The 42 North brand is strongly associated with the outdoors. Our customers, and our staff, are all outdoor enthusiasts and we thought we’d create a beer that complements one of their passions,” stated John Cimperman, founder of 42 North. “WNYMBA does great work in the community. Whether you mountain bike, hike, or snowshoe, we have all benefited from their upkeep and maintenance of our parks and trails.”

WNYMBA actively hosts trail maintenance days every spring. In addition to their work at Hunter’s Creek, the Darien Lake State Park trails and Sprague Brook Park, WNYMBA is undertaking an aggressive project to construct the Stone Tower Trail in Allegany State Park. Joe Crumlish, president of WNYMBA, stated: “We have always been great partners with 42 North. This partnership goes to the next level and will be a big help is providing some additional funding to support our mission.”

42 North Brewing Company, based in East Aurora, is frequented by many outdoor enthusiasts due to its close proximity to Knox Farm State Park, Hunter’s Creek and Sprague Brook Park. 42 North also hosts a weekly run from the brewery every Thursday and is a sponsor of the 42 North Cycling team, also based in East Aurora.

The Day Trekker IPA is a 4.9% sessionable IPA brewed with cascade, cashmere and aurora hops and, as the brewery states, the “ideal beer for a day of hiking, biking, or paddling the streams of Western New York.” The artwork on the Day Trekker 12 oz. can features a map of the Ellicottville trail system. Day Trekker is available on tap and in cans and throughout the western New York region.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, New York (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit 42northbrewing.com.

About WNYMBA

In an ongoing effort to improve and expand the mountain biking opportunities in New York, the Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association (WNYMBA) and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) have teamed up through IMBA’s Chapter Program. Working with local land managers to continually improve mountain biking opportunities in Western New York, WNYMBA is also opening up new mountain biking possibilities at Darien Lake State Park and Allegany State Park. Visit wnymba.org