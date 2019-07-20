42 North Brewing Launches 2019 Borderland Festival Can

BUFFALO, N.Y. – 42 North Brewing Company has launched a limited-edition can for the 2019 Borderland Music & Arts Festival. The commemorative can of the brewery’s flagship, Borderland IPA, will replicate the music festival poster art and feature the 2019 line-up on the 16 ounce can.

The Borderland Festival, scheduled for September 21 and 22 at Knox Farm State Park, just 16 miles south of Buffalo, celebrates the rich artisan history and renaissance of the Buffalo Niagara region. The 2019 Festival will feature over 20 bands on three stages, including Gov’t Mule, led by former Allman Brothers guitarist, Warren Haynes, and progressive bluegrass band, Greensky Bluegrass headline the second-year festival. The diverse line-up includes Rock Hall and Blues Hall of Fame legend, Mavis Staples, Austin-based, Americana artist, Shakey Graves, and American folk band, The Wood Brothers. The Grammy winning bluegrass band, The Infamous Stringdusters, will also make their Borderland debut.

In addition to the diverse music line-up, the Borderland Festival will also feature a 100% craft beer line-up. This year’s brewery line-up includes 12 Gates Brewing Company, 42 North Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Blackbird Cider Works, Flying Bison Brewery, Resurgence Brewing, Rohrbach Brewing Company and, representing north of the border, Collective Arts. Festival Co-Founder, John Cimperman states, “We are proud to feature some of the best beers of the region and highlight the growing craft beer community in Buffalo and Southern Ontario. The Borderland Festival is a great opportunity for fans to expand their boundaries when it comes to both music and beer.”

The Borderland Festival will feature the Buffalocal Craft Beer Corral with over 20 beers on tap from the region’s breweries. Additionally, the breweries will collaborate to brew a beer on the festival grounds and offer sampling during the festival from 12 noon until 3 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The commemorative Borderland IPA will hit store shelves the week of July 21 at Buffalo area Wegman’s, Tops, Consumer’s Beverage, and local craft beer stores, as well as AJ’s Beer Warehouse in Rochester.

For more information on the Borderland Music and Arts Festival, visit borderlandfestival.com. More information on 42 North Brewing Company can be found at 42northbrewing.com.

What is the Borderland?

The Buffalo Niagara region has a unique identity, surrounded and influenced by the Great White North, the Great Lakes, and its great industrious spirit. These influences combine to create a strong foundation for our music, our food, our drink, and our arts. The 2019 Borderland Festival is expected to draw 20,000 fans over the two days on the scenic grounds of Knox Farm State Park. See borderlandfestival.com.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in the fall of 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit 42northbrewing.com.