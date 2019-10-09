42 North Brewing Completes Expansion Project

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company completed its expansion in East Aurora, NY. With the new 6,600 square foot addition, the brewery now encompasses over 17,000 square feet in the center of historic East Aurora, NY.

The new, 2-story addition includes a full-time canning line, significantly increased cooler space, office space, event space, and four Airbnb (“Beer & Bed) units. With the expansion, 42 North plans to increase production by 30% in 2019 and now has the capacity to produce 15,000 barrels in the East Aurora, NY location.

“As we near our fourth year of operations, we are very focused on building upon our foundation in East Aurora. This expansion allows us to meet the demands of the market and also create some unique hospitality spaces to build upon our reputation as a craft beer destination,” said 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. The new structure will also be steps away from 42 North’s barrelhouse, 42 Below. As Cimperman added, “We are creating a bit of a craft beer campus in East Aurora.”

The Airbnb units, branded The Lofts @ 42, are uniquely branded to reflect the history of the region and history of brewing. For example, the Queen City room reflects Buffalo’s industrial past with a mural of grain elevators on the wall, while the Prohibition Room includes a sliding ‘speakeasy’ window that overlooks the brewery production floor. Each room reservation also comes with a complimentary growler fill and brewery tour, upon request.

The expansion also provides additional meeting and banquet space. This private space, which can accommodate 50 guests, opens up to the brewery’s 2,500 square foot beer garden. As Cimperman notes, “We constantly received requests for a more private meeting area. This space works perfect for corporate events and private parties without interfering with the daily operations, and regular clientele, of our taproom.”

42 North is currently distributed throughout Western, NY by Try-It Distributing and in the New York City market by Union Distributing. More information on 42 North and The Lofts@42 can be found at https://www.42northbrewing.com.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.