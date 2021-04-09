42 North and Beer Tree Collaborate on West Gose East

EAST AURORA, NY — 42 North Brewing in East Aurora, NY has teamed up with Port Crane, NY based Beer Tree Brew Company for a very special fruited gose. The beer, “West Gose East”, celebrates 42 North’s brand launch into Central New York and the Greater Rochester Area. “West Gose East” is a rum runner cocktail-inspired fruited sour brewed with all the fruits needed to make you think you’re on a beach in the Keys. The fruited gose is packed with pineapple, blackberry, banana, coconut, tangerine, key lime, blood orange & cara cara orange balanced by a touch of lactose to compliment the tartness. Soft citrus and tropical fruit notes finish off this 6.5% ABV limited rum runner cocktail-inspired release.

‘West Gose East’ released Saturday April 10th at the 42 North and Beer Tree taprooms. The collaboration beer will be available in all Wegman’s stores in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse the week of April 17th, as well as independent bottle shops from Buffalo to Binghamton.

“We’re excited to bring our liquid east and get our product into the hands of more craft beer lovers. We always talked about finding a collab partner to help celebrate that and I’m glad we found one in our friends at Beer Tree.” says Head Brewer Matt Matuszewski. He continues, “Beer Tree normally focuses on IPAs, so we thought it was the perfect time to work on something different like ‘West Gose East’ together.”

Aurora Brew Works, a local, independent bottle shop just down the road from 42 North, helped broker the collaboration bringing together two New York State breweries with an emphasis on quality and innovation to create a truly unique recipe.

Head to 42northbrewing.com to learn more and pre-order. The beer will be available through Try-It Distribution in Erie & Niagara Country, Lake Beverage is the Greater Rochester Area & Onondaga/AL George Beverages in Central New York.

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.

