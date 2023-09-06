4 Hands Brewing Co Opens New Tasting Room in Chesterfield, MO

After 11 years in their downtown brewery, 4 Hands Brewing Company has announced that 4 Hands at The District, a satellite tasting room, opened in The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, Missouri, on August 31.

The District is a dynamic entertainment destination that already boasts a live music venue in The Factory, an art gallery, event spaces, sports experiences such as Topgolf, a family entertainment destination, Main Event and more. 4 Hands joins this exciting tenant mix with a 10,000-square-foot tasting room that will feel like a second home to beer fans familiar with their La Salle park tasting rooms as it will feature 25 draft offerings, including year-round and seasonal beers and hard seltzers,1220 Spirits cocktails and Withered Oak blended whiskey.

4 Hands at The District, located at 17081 North Outer 40 Road, Suite 17073, will also feature a family-friendly arcade area, a private event space with an oversized patio and a kitchen featuring menu items from culinary partner Hi-Pointe Drive-In just steps away from The Hub, an outdoor event and gathering area.

“We are thrilled to be serving Hi-Pointe in one of the city’s newest entertainment districts. The best of St. Louis in one spot,” says Ben Hillman, Co-Owner of Hi-Pointe. “Hi-Pointe and 4 Hands are both high-energy brands and we are going to have fun pairing burgers and beer together. Chesterfield can expect the same bold approach that we have with our other Hi-Pointe locations, with out-of-the-box daily specials and more. We also look forward to partnering on events in the private event space. It’s all about building community for us!”

4 Hands Founder and President Kevin Lemp adds, “We’ve been hard at work for several months planning and executing our vision for westward expansion and I’m excited to open not only because The Staenberg Group is creating a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly experience in Chesterfield, but also because I grew up in the area and it feels amazing for our brewery to be a part of the community in my childhood neighborhood.”

4 Hands at The District will be open from 11am to midnight seven days a week and will play host to beer and spirits tasting events, festivals, live music and more!

About 4 Hands Brewing Company

Founded in the LaSalle Park neighborhood in 2011, 4 Hands Brewing Company has grown to become the largest craft brewery in the St. Louis area. Brewing a wide range of year-round, seasonal and limited release beers, 4 Hands is also home to 1220 Spirits, a botanically inspired craft distillery, and Withered Oak, a line of uniquely finished and artfully blended whiskeys. With a strong focus on community support and philanthropy, the brewery has given back over $300,000 to local non-profit organizations through its City Wide Mission.

About The District

Developed by Michael Staenberg and The Staenberg Group, The District is the premier destination in the St. Louis area for live music, unique retail concepts, exceptional food and drink, and action-packed attractions in one walkable location. The District is located in Chesterfield at Boones Crossing.

For More Information:

https://www.4handsbrewery.com/tasting-room