3 Colorado Breweries Collaborate on New Pale Ale

ARVADA, LAFAYETTE, and GOLDEN, Colo. – To celebrate their shared love of comic books, Odyssey Beerwerks, Odd13 Brewing, and Cannonball Creek Brewing have teamed up and brewed a pale ale called 3 Superheroes Walk Into A Brewery.

“Two of my greatest passions in life are beer and comic books,” says Chris Hill of Odyssey Beerwerks. “Getting to combine the two, in collaboration with friends at two other well respected breweries who share the same passions, is something we’ve talked about doing for a long time. And this beer is awesome!”

Comic book fans and beer fans alike can get their hands on draft pints and limited release cans of this collaboration at all three breweries on Saturday, May 4 – Free Comic Book Day.

“This beer is loaded with Amarillo, Galaxy, and Sabro hops, giving it supercharged floral, tropical, and citrus characteristics,” says Ryan Scott of Odd13 Brewing. “It’s a pale ale with extra special hop powers.”

Also at all three breweries on Saturday, May 4, a limited number of t-shirts commemorating the beer release will be available for purchase, as well as free comic books supplied by Mile High Comics.

“Beer and comic books have a symbiotic relationship,” says Jason Stengl of Cannonball Creek Brewing. “Both are forms of art and expression, and both have a little something for everyone.” In his pre-brewing life, Stengl worked for Mile High Comics and collecting comics is still one of his passions.

Odyssey, Odd13, and Cannonball might not save the world with beer and free comic books, but they’re sure going to try.

For more information about this collaboration and beer release, contact Deana Hill at deana@odysseybeerwerks.com.

ABOUT ODYSSEY BEERWERKS

Start a beer journey at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, Colorado, where we’ve been brewing a wide variety of award-winning craft beers for locals and wanderers alike since 2013. Visit the taproom and enjoy fun and frequent events, live music, food trucks, and more. Find our beers on draft and in cans in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across Colorado’s Front Range. Follow us to keep up with our latest news and events: odysseybeerwerks.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ODD13 BREWING

Odd13 Brewing is an independent brewery located in old-town Lafayette, Colorado. We focus on innovative styles that feature progressive hopping techniques and fermentation profiles. Our beer can be found across the state of Colorado and select locations in Arizona. Follow us at odd13brewing.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT CANNONBALL CREEK

Cannonball Creek Brewing Company was founded in January of 2013 by Jason Stengl and Brian Hutchinson. Jason and Brian met in 2004 at the Mountain Sun family of breweries in Boulder, Colorado, where they both learned to hone the craft they love. With over 15 years of combined professional brewing experience and an uncanny ability to tolerate one another, they decided it was time to take a leap and chase the dream of opening their own brewery. Cannonball Creek is the result. Come visit them in Golden when you’re on the West side of town. Follow us at cannonballcreekbrewing.com, Facebook, and Instagram.