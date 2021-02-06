21st Amendment Celebrates California Craft Beer Week 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — 21st Amendment Brewery reaches a monumental milestone in August 2021 when they celebrate their 21st Anniversary as an iconic San Francisco brewery. To kick off their 21st year of brewing, 21st Amendment nationally releases to 32 states its handcrafted line of SOMA Hard Seltzer — the #1 Selling Craft Seltzer in Major Northern California Grocery Chains (Nielsen). 21st Amendment also launches an array of new seasonal beers, and continues its small batch beer program the CHALKBOARD PROJECT featuring limited-edition beers brewed by Brewmaster Shaun O’Sullivan at their SF Brewpub. 21st Amendment proudly participates in California Craft Beer Week 2021 and the Celebration of Craft 2021 Tasting Experience; details are listed below.

The largest production brewery in the Bay Area and masterminds of beloved fruit beers (Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA), 21st Amendment welcomes 2021 with limitless innovation and discovery for its community of rabid beer fans. 21st Amendment goes big for its Anniversary year with an array of new releases: Moon Boots IPA in partnership with the Pink Boots Society (April 2021); Brew Free! Or Die Tropical IPA (June 2021); Tasty Double Hazy (June 2021); 21st Amendment Anniversary IPA (July 2021); 21st Amendment Hoppy Pilsner (September 2021); and new seasonal flavors of Mango and Pomegranate in the Hell or High line. Detailed information for each beer release will be announced quarterly.

California Craft Beer Week 2021 & Celebration of Craft 2021 Tasting Experience:

In support of the Bay Area Brewers Guild (BABG) and California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA), 21st Amendment Brewery donates its debut release in the CHALKBOARD PROJECT series, Hop Solo Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV), to two singular tasting boxes. A lush Galaxy hop-forward stunner, Hop Solo Hazy IPA is among the featured beers in both the California Craft Beer Week Virtual Tasting Box and Celebration of Craft Tasting Experience Box. 21st Amendment co-founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan are among the vanguard who helped lay the foundation for SF Beer Week with their collaboration event Strong Beer Month with Magnolia Brewing (Strong Beer Month: 2002 – 2020; returning 2022). A pillar for the Northern California craft beer scene, SF Beer Week is an annual tradition 21st Amendment greatly anticipates each year by hosting marquee events and looks forward to its return in 2022.

“I imagine nearly every brewer and craft beer enthusiast from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz can’t wait for SF Beer Week each year,” says Shaun O’Sullivan (Co-Founder & Brewmaster, 21st Amendment Brewery). “What started as a few key events such as Strong Beer Month, the Pliny The Younger beer release, Double IPA Fest, and Hopocalypse Day, has turned into a showcase for the region’s finest craft breweries and the industry in general. Hundreds upon hundreds of events, new beer releases, collaborations, beer dinners, educational courses, and so much more, SFBW will return with even more enthusiasm once it’s safe to do so. For 2021, we’re thrilled to participate in the virtual tasting festivities presented by the Bay Area Brewers Guild (BABG) and California Craft Brewers Association.”

For detailed information regarding the California Craft Beer Week 2021 Virtual Tasting Box and Celebration of Craft 2021 Tasting Experience Box, please visit: cacraftbeerweek.com and californiacraftbeer.com/events/celebration-of-craft-2021-tasting-experience.

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom

21st Amendment’s Taproom at the San Leandro production brewery (2010 Williams Street, San Leandro, CA) is now open for outdoor dining. Craft beer fans can enjoy Appetizers (Nico’s Tater Tots, Totchos, Sully’s Cheese Curds, Wilson’s Wicked Buffalo Wings), Burgers & Sandwiches (Brew Day Burger, Three Alarm Burger, Impossible Burger, Cowboy Burger, Turkey Panini), Salads (Watermelon Salad), canned beer to-go, and draft beers. Newly installed dividers, awnings, and easy online ordering offers a safe and healthy environment for outdoor dining. For detailed information, please visit 21st-amendment.com/taproom.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stAmendment

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and limited-edition releases. Sold in 32 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.