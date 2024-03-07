21st Amendment Brewery Ushers In a Return to Tradition With Amendment Lager

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— 21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s oldest independent craft breweries, is introducing a new core beer: Amendment Lager (4.4% ABV). In a world craving a nostalgic embrace, beer enthusiasts across the nation are turning to the classics. 21st Amendment Brewery is not just acknowledging the demand; they are setting the standard with Amendment Lager—the brewery’s first light lager in 24 years.

Beer We Want, Beer We Get! Get ready to dive into the heart of American brewing tradition with Amendment Lager. Our lager is built on light malt flavors accompanied by a subtle noble hop character. Its lean body and crisp finish make it an irresistible choice for every occasion. It’s not just a beer; it’s a bona fide good taste journey, crafted for those who appreciate a deliciously easy-drinking experience.

Amendment Lager comes with its own symbol of freedom: an overalls-clad bald eagle, which is a welcomed salute to blue-collar living. The reasonable pricing echoes a commitment to making great beer accessible to all. Nico Freccia, Co-Founder and COO of 21st Amendment Brewery, states, “Amendment Lager is our response to the call for traditional, approachable options, catering to those who want a delicious beer without breaking the bank.”

Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery, says, “We love our IPAs, but many of us desire a beer with a high level of drinkability. At 4.4% ABV, Amendment Lager is that beer that you enjoy when you want more than a few (responsibly). With its crushable lighter body, it satisfies that urge we all have when you want to bring over a 12-pack and hang-out with friends, and not have it put a dent in your pocket book. Plus it fits perfectly in your fridge.”

Whether you’re revving up for a tailgate, firing up the grill in the backyard, winding down with a post-work nightcap, or anything in between, Amendment Lager is the ultimate choice. Immerse yourself in notes of light malt, soft hops, and a crisp, satisfying finish – because tradition never tasted so good!

Amendment Lager is available year round on draft and in 12 oz 12-packs in select locations where 21st Amendment Brewery distributes.

Amendment Lager

ABV: 4.4%

Style: American Lager

Hops: Magnum, Saaz

Flavor and Aroma: light malt and approachable noble hop character, accompanied by a crisp, body for maximum drinkability

Availability: Year Round

About 21st Amendment Brewery

In 2000, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment Brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. Through the years, 21st Amendment Brewery has quickly become one of the Bay Area’s favorite breweries, along with their fan favorites, Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, and Brew Free! or Die Blood Orange IPA. 21st Amendment Brewery paved the way for canned craft beer, and quickly expanded beyond the Bay Area, offering delicious year-round favorites, and unique limited releases through their ‘Made in the Bay Small Batch Beers’ program. 21st Amendment Brewery is a proud California independent brewery, brewing in San Francisco and San Leandro, California.

For More Information:

https://21st-amendment.com/