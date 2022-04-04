21st Amendment Brewery Reformulates Brew Free! Or Die IPA

San Francisco, Calif. — 21st Amendment Brewery brings its iconic West Coast IPA, Brew Free! Or Die IPA, forward into the modern era of IPAs with a fresh new look and taste. The new Brew Free! Or Die IPA (6.8% ABV) is a re-imagined 2022 West Coast IPA with a clear, bright appearance, snappy bitterness and fresh-on-the-scene hops with Comet, Simcoe and El Dorado. Its light golden color is teeming with crisp notes of juicy grapefruit, lemongrass, and herbal dank aromas. In addition, the packaging has been refreshed with a bright green theme to more accurately reflect the essence of the hoppy beer inside.

“The great thing about craft beer is it’s always evolving. When we started brewing our original West Coast IPA, it was transformative for its time. New hops are now available that were not around back in the day, coupled with changing consumer tastes, so it felt it was the right time to refresh and elevate our Brew Free! or Die IPA,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery.

Always innovating and forever brewing free, 21st Amendment is also broadening its core IPA line for spring 2022. In addition to their reinvented flagship IPA, fan-favorite Brew Free! Blood Orange, and Brew Free! Tropical, they are also adding a brand-new spring release, Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA to the lineup.

Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV) looks at life through a different set of lenses and gets a little hazy with its lush creamy texture, stone fruit-forward aromas, and creamsicle foamy head. Its turbid pale color is developed from an abundance of White Wheat, Rolled Oats, Flaked Wheat, and 2-Row for higher protein content and a silky mouthfeel. The subdued bitterness and massive hop deliciousness from Idaho 7, Citra, and Simcoe hops make this an easy-drinking hazy IPA suitable for any occasion.

Nico Freccia, 21st Amendment COO and Co-Founder says, “Our Brew Free! or Die IPA line of beers now represents each of the largest IPA categories and what beer drinkers are enjoying in 2022: West Coast (original), Fruit (Blood Orange), Tropical (Tropical), and Hazy (Hazy). It’s exciting to give a refresh to our flagship IPA, a beer that put us on the craft beer map along with our world-famous Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, part of our Hell or High line of beers.”

The new Brew Free! Or Die IPA and Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA are now available year-round in 6 packs and draft in all 34 states where 21st Amendment distributes. For more information and to find some using their beer finder, please visit www.21st-Amendment.com.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

22 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 34 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.