21st Amendment Brewery Nationally Releases “Tropical Brew Free! or Die IPA”

San Francisco, Calif. – The 21st Amendment Brewery takes an island vacation with their latest year-round release Tropical Brew Free! or Die IPA (6.8% ABV). This “summery” companion of their iconic west coast Brew Free! or Die IPA and Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA hits shelves nationwide in 6-packs and 12-packs in July 2021. The Brew Free! or Die IPA lineup expands to include this refreshing tropical IPA with mega-juicy kettle hops and a harmonious blend of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Azacca, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Calypso dry hops.

“Our original Brew Free! or Die IPA has always been a bellwether of our craft beer selections since before it was even named that and just known at our San Francisco pub as ’21A IPA,'” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of 21st Amendment Brewery. “We’ve had a lot of fun with Brew Free! creating a blood orange IPA and celebrating with a unique packaging design. Tropical Brew Free! or Die IPA was built from the ground up with a lighter malt bill and a touch lower in alcohol giving this beer a refreshing tropical aroma and flavor. It’s a first-rate IPA and perfect for summer.”

“The package depicts Abe Lincoln with sunglasses on and in full vacation mode. His stuffy bowtie is replaced with a flower lei and the other Mount Rushmore Presidents are cheering him on against an aquamarine background that sets the scene. Every sip is like an island vacation!” says Nico Freccia, Co-Founder and COO of 21st Amendment Brewery.

Tropical Brew Free! or Die IPA rolls out this month in 21st Amendment’s IPA Variety HopPack and will be available in all 33 states (6-packs & 12-packs) where 21st Amendment distributes in July 2021.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

21 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 33 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

For More Information:

https://www.21st-amendment.com