2 Towns Ciderhouse to Release Raspberry Cosmic Crisp

Raspberry Cosmic Crisp lands in stores this month as an extension of 2 Towns’ Cosmic Explorer Series Imperial line

Corvallis, Ore. – Expanding its interstellar imperial series into new galaxies, 2 Towns Ciderhouse launches Raspberry Cosmic Crisp®, the fourth imperial cider in its astronomically successful, high ABV, Cosmic Explorer Series line .

Hitting earthling stores this month, Raspberry Cosmic Crisp® joins Blueberry Cosmic Crisp® and Tropical Cosmic Crisp® (launched in February this year) along with the original Cosmic Crisp® (launched in 2021) to further expand upon the Cosmic Explorer Series–the high ABV, imperial flagship line from 2 Towns.

All four high gravity ciders are crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples and designed to transport you straight across the galaxy. Raspberry Cosmic Crisp® is crafted with Northwest raspberries, Oregon cranberries, and Cosmic Crisp® apples, and will have you chasing flow and grabbing air across the galactic superwave.

“When you pair the bright, high-acid profile of the Cosmic Crisp® apple with tart, juicy Pacific Northwest raspberries, the result is astronomical!” says Dave Takush, head cider-maker. “This new raspberry rendition makes a stellar addition to the Cosmic Explorer Series line–all are very authentic, very approachable and remain…out of this world.”

The Cosmic Crisp® apple is the work of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University, resulting in a classically bred hybrid of Honeycrisp and Enterprise varieties. The resulting fruit is a large, round, crisp, and super juicy apple that is perfect for snacking, baking, and clearly, cider making. Grown in Washington State, this brand of apples have a beautiful rich red that almost sparkles with starburst-like lenticels—which is where the name “Cosmic” comes from.

“We are thrilled to partner with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and explore another incredible flavor frontier within the Cosmic Explorer Series,” said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, who markets the Cosmic Crisp® brand apple. “Pacific Northwest raspberries are a natural complement to Washington grown Cosmic Crisp® apples, and this incredible family of ciders. Our brands and partnership have so many synergies and it’s been a blast to work together on products as well as promotions.”

Specs

8.0% ABV | Imperial Raspberry

Characteristics

Crafted with Cosmic Crisp® apples, Pacific Northwest raspberries, and Oregon cranberries

Fabulously fresh raspberry forward flavors with a cranberry bite

Deep pink hue from fresh berries

Raspberry Cosmic Crisp® will be available in 4x6x12 oz cans, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Alaska, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University’s world-class tree fruit breeding program. Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties. The apple has a perfectly balanced flavor, striking color, and crisp texture, making it ideal for snacking, cooking, baking, and entertaining. Find recipes, inspiration and more at www.cosmiccrisp.com.

For More Information:

