2 Towns Ciderhouse to Release Prickly Pearadise

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is renowned for its agricultural bounty of heirloom apples. 2 Towns Ciderhouse is a leading Oregon innovator bringing fresh-pressed hard apple cider back to the people. 2020 marks the 10th Anniversary of Oregon’s largest craft cider producer (60,000 barrels, 2019) who ranks among the Top Five U.S. cideries in national sales. Numbers aside, 2 Towns Ciderhouse has grown over the past decade from a homebrew setup to become an international trendsetter with bold ambitions based on utilizing only fresh-pressed northwest apples, whole ingredients, and no added sugar. In 2020, 2 Towns Ciderhouse proudly distributes its ciders to nine states throughout the West Coast and Midwest.

2 Towns Ciderhouse embarks on another breakout year of success with its much-anticipated March 2020 national release of a new annual cider made with prickly pear cactus fruit, Prickly Pearadise (5.3% ABV). Southwest meets northwest in Prickly Pearadise — a medley of fresh-pressed northwest apples and nopal cactus fruit coalescing with a radiant pink hue and rich, earthy, melon-like profile. A vibrant flavor oasis, Prickly Pearadise proves that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.

Redefining craft cider for the everyday drinker, 2 Towns Ciderhouse has put Pacific Northwest cider on the map as a national front-runner in the ever-evolving beverage sector. Consumers are pivoting toward wellness trends while increasingly placing more value on natural ingredients sourced from exceptional purveyors. 2 Towns Ciderhouse changed the cider landscape with its dedication to handcrafting accessible ciders with an ultra-creative portfolio cultivated through the use of the freshest high-quality ingredients. 2 Towns Ciderhouse bestows a passion for creating specialty ciders that deserve the limelight alongside other distinguished craft beverages.

An array of 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s releases have established them a major cider tour-de-force. Their fresh-pressed northwest apple ciders often feature Oregon-grown fruits such as marion blackberries (Made Marion), and black currant and cranberries (Cosmic Currant). Other renowned ciders use fresh-pressed Costa Rican gold pineapples (Pacific Pineapple), Meyer lemon and raspberries (Easy Squeezy), and rose petals and raspberries (Two Thorns). Singular releases also derive from their acclaimed Traditions line of barrel-aged ciders, Limited Release ciders, and select Seasonals.

“We pride ourselves on getting the best fruit possible from farmers who we’ve developed longstanding relationships with over the years. Prickly Pearadise honors fruit that showcases a complexity of flavors. We’re always using different yeast strains and apple varieties to get the optimal pairing of ingredients. The result of Prickly Pearadise is simply stunning,” says Dave Takush (Head Cider Maker, 2 Towns Ciderhouse).

“Our mission has always been to restore this historic beverage to its former glory through integrity in both ingredients and process. 2 Towns works with incredible local and regional farmers, and uses whole fruits that nature provides, and nothing else. We’re not afraid to do things differently than others. We have a steadfast commitment to produce premium ciders,” says Nels Jewell-Larsen (Director of Business Development, 2 Towns Ciderhouse).

Prickly Pearadise marks the latest flagship release in 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s renowned lineup of ciders. With its effervescent look and taste, Prickly Pearadise is bound to be the surprise summer sipper destined for enjoyment while spending time outdoors with family and friends.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse, we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, 2 Towns Ciderhouse operates three locations including a production space dedicated to our barrel-aged program, attached to the Tap Room on HWY 34, and two additional production spaces a few miles away in south Corvallis. 2 Towns Ciderhouse currently serves the entire West Coast and other select states, including Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, and Montana. With over 100 employees, we are Oregon’s largest craft cider producer and were voted one of Oregon Business Journal’s “Best Places To Work,” multiple years in a row.