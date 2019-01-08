2 Towns Ciderhouse to Launch Hard Seltzer Brand

CORVALLIS, Ore.– In March 2019, 2 Towns Ciderhouse is launching a brand-new line of hard seltzers made 100 percent from real fruit. SeekOut is a natural hard seltzer crafted entirely from real fruit and water, without the use of any refined sugar or artificial flavorings at any point in the process.

“We are excited about the growing popularity of hard seltzers in the market, and we think there is a lot of opportunity to showcase our dedication to craft beverages, and what real hard seltzer can taste like,” said Lee Larsen, CEO at 2 Towns Ciderhouse. “We set out to create a more authentic hard seltzer, by using 100 percent real fruit and water, and never any refined sugar or artificial flavorings. Even the alcohol for these seltzers is from apples, so there’s some real substance behind it, not just fermented cane sugar water.”

SeekOut Real Hard Seltzer will launch with four unique varieties; Key Lime + Mint, Raspberry + MeyerLemon, Cucumber + Juniper, and Pineapple + Passion Fruit. At 5 percent ABV, and only 100 calories per can, they will be available in 6-pack 12oz cans, as well as on draft in 1/2bbl kegs. A variety 12-pack will also be available at launch, containing all four seltzer varieties.

SeekOut will be available starting March throughout Oregon, California, Washington, Illinois, Idaho, and Minnesota. Once available, fans can use the Seltzer Finder at SeekOutSeltzer.com to find a nearby retailer that carries Real Hard Seltzer.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

About SeekOut

SeekOut is made by the folks at 2 Towns Ciderhouse. Our passion since day one has been crafting delicious beverages made from real, natural ingredients. Using our same no shortcuts approach, SeekOut was created to bring to fruition a natural, real hard seltzer that we can all feel good about. Inspired by authenticity, we are actively supporting real makers, doers and adventurers. Seek us out online at SeekOutSeltzer.com or on media at @SeekOutSeltzer to find out more.