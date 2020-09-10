2 Towns Ciderhouse Launches New Year-Round Imperial Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore. — This year has been a ride. And not in the good way. Plans changed, vacations canceled, and the stress of a pandemic plus everyday adulting has never been higher. Needless to say, everyone could use a bit of a break, even if just for a little bit.

Enter Tropical Mayhem, an Imperial Passionfruit, and Pineapple cider whose 9% ABV is ready to help make every day a little staycay.

The newest addition to 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s year-round imperial cider lineup, Tropical Mayhem is sure to help knock out some adulting stress during these crazy times. Imbibers will be happy to find every sip is an explosion of complex, tropical flavors crafted from a blend of Northwest apples, ripe Maracuya´ (passion fruit), and Costa Rican gold pineapple.

Tropical Mayhem will be available in 500 mL bottles, 1⁄2 bbl & 1⁄6 bbl kegs through distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and the enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit? ?www.2townsciderhouse.com.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/cider/tropical-mayhem/