2 Towns Ciderhouse Doesn’t Miss a Beat with Hip Hops Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Just in time to start the flavor beats bumpin’, 2 Towns Ciderhouse releases Hip Hops, a rose hips and hops cider slated to hit stores in April 2023 as part of 2 Towns’ Limited Release line.

Crafted with fresh-pressed Northwest apples, Talus hops, and rose hips, Hip Hops is the next rendition in the 2023 Limited Release line. Bright and herbal, this amped up cider has got its hands in the air and partying without a care!

“Hip Hops is the musical mashup of two unique ingredients,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “Talus hops was hand selected by our R&D team as the most expressive aromatic and delicious hop they could get their hands on. And rose hips add a delicate combination of stone fruit and rose aromas with a touch of acidity.”

Specs

8.0% ABV | Hopped Apple with Rose Hips

Made with NW apples, Talus hops, and rose hips

Cider Profile

Crafted with hand selected Talus Hops and rose hips

A delicate combo of of expressive aromatic herbals and rose aromas with a touch of acidity

Hip Hops will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Idaho, with select packages in Alaska and South Dakota.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

2 Towns Ciderhouse was founded on the belief that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality, whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. Over the years our company has retained these core values to branch out into different segments within the alcohol beverage space to become a premium total beverage company. Our goal is to create the best craft beverages on the market and continue to develop and evolve the beverage space in innovative new ways.

From humble beginning in 2010 in an old 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage we have grown into one of the largest craft beverage companies in the northwest now employing over 100 individuals, distributing to 15+ states and running 3 different production facilities totaling almost 100,000 sq. feet. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft beverages.

For More Information:

