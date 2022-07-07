2 Towns Ciderhouse Celebrates the Daze of Summer with Two Berry Dream

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Designed to complement carefree summertime fun with a dreamlike vibe, 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Two Berry Dream, a tangy and fresh hard cider slated to hit stores in July 2022.

Crafted from fresh-pressed Northwest apples, Northwest blueberries, currants, and tons of zesty key lime, this punchy cider is the second released in the 2022 Fruit Seasonal line, following Cherry Sublime. A ripe berry forward bouquet, lightly floral yet earthy vibe with an unparalleled balance of sweetness and acidity makes this cider the perfect crushable, thirst quenching drink.

“The marriage of blueberries and black currants in this cider is exquisite ,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “With all the unfiltered key lime juice, it’s the epitome of summer enjoyment–think blueberry limeade at a country fair.”

Tangy and fresh, this summer sipper makes you want to grab a drink, sit in the sun, and let the daydreams begin.

Specs

5.3% ABV | Berry Limeade Cider

Made with Northwest apples, Northwest blueberries, currants, and key lime

Characteristics

Deliciously fresh with a punchy key lime finish

Ripe berry forward, lightly floral yet earthy vibe with an unparalleled balance of sweetness and acidity

The perfect sunshine, summertime sessionable cider with a refreshing kick

Two Berry Dream will be available in 4x6x12 oz cans, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2022/07/07/2-towns-ciderhouse-celebrates-the-daze-of-summer-with-two-berry-dream/