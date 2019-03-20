2 Towns Ciderhouse Adds Two Thorns to Seasonal Lineup

CORVALLIS, Ore. — 2 Towns Ciderhouse is making moves and switching up its entire seasonal lineup this year.

“We’re always trying to innovate and push the bounds of what cider can be,” said Aaron Sarnoff-Wood, 2 Towns Ciderhouse founder. “We continue to release new ciders to keep building on the foundation of our past loved seasonals.” The first change to come is with the release of its coveted Two Thorns. Featuring a Northwest apple, raspberry and rose petal combination, Two Thorns is a tart and floral blend that gives you a glimpse of the spring that is just around the corner.

Two Thorns had previously been a collaboration project between 2 Towns and the Portland Thorns FC, and was only available in the Portland area market. “We received a lot of feedback from customers who’d had Two Thorns at Providence Park looking to get it in their local market, so we decided to add it to our seasonal release schedule in order to let more people share in the goodness,“ commented Scott Bugni, marketing director at 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

Available March through June, Two Thorns is the perfect cider to drink while cheering on your local football club and is currently available in cans, bottles, 1/2 bbl and 1/6 bbl kegs. Two Thorns will be available to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Chicago and parts of Minnesota and Montana.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.