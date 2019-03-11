19 Crimes Releases 3 Craft Beers

OAKLAND, Calif. — The hugely popular 19 Crimes wine brand launched three craft beers in the U.S. on March 1 — an India Pale Ale, a Pilsner and a Lager.

“19 Crimes is in its sixth year of phenomenal growth in the US, with sales exceeding two million cases,” stated Michelle Terry, CMO of Treasury Wine Estates. “We know that our 19 Crimes wine lovers also highly index as consumers of craft beer. There is so much opportunity with this brand, and our retailers and customers have been asking us to expand into other alcohol beverages.”

All 19 Crimes beers ($12.99 SRP per 6-pack) will be available in cans with labels featuring the familiar faces of John Boyle O’Reilly, Michael Harrington and Cornelius Dwyer Kane, meaning the augmented reality will also work on the cans. The beers will be tested in Ohio initially and will expand to more states in the U.S. by the end of the year.

The Pilsner is made in a refreshing style with a medium dry finish. The India Pale Ale is a modern American IPA that is approachable yet complex and the Lager is clean and crisp, balancing bready malts with Old World and New World hop flavor.

19 Crimes was the first wine brand to bring augmented reality to the convicts turned colonists on the labels. Each rogue pictured comes to life to tell their unique story through the Living Wine Labels app.

You can download the Living Wine Labels app from the Apple Apple app store and Google Play Store.

About 19 Crimes

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. Today, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women, the rule breakers and law defying citizens that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia.