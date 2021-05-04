10 Barrel Brewing And Simms Fishing Products Launch Reel Good Summer Ale

BEND, OR – Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing and Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products are proud to announce a collaborative beer and the latest edition to 10 Barrel’s #drinkitforward program, Reel Good Summer Ale. As with all of 10 Barrel’s Give Back beers a portion of the proceeds from Reel Good benefit Trout Unlimited’s Home Rivers Initiative focussed on the Gallatin River, a project that Simms’ has largely supported since late last year.

Reel Good is a Kolsch-style Summer Ale brewed using traditional methods and subtle Champagne-like fermentation that boasts a clean, crisp, and balanced taste that pairs perfectly with long sunny days on the water.

“The conversation between Simms and 10 Barrel started back in August and we’re thrilled to finally watch this project come to life” said Strick Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at Simms. “Working with 10 Barrel has been fantastic and we’re really looking forward to utilizing this partnership to shed more light on conservation efforts and initiatives we have going on right here in our own backyard of Bozeman, Montana.”

With a majority of Simms product inspired by and tested on local Montana rivers such as the Gallatin, this charitable component is extremely important to both brands and their respective efforts to give back to the places we play.

For home and/or riverside enjoyment, Reel Good will be available at major grocery chains and will also be available on tap at pubs and restaurants throughout most western and mountain states.

“At 10 Barrel, we’ve been fortunate to have worked with some of the most notable brands, athletes, and media outlets in the outdoor industry. When we started concepting this lightweight, easy-drinking summer ale, we thought Simms would be the perfect partner” said Andy Goggins, Marketing Director of 10 Barrel. “We all love to get out on the rivers, fish, and finish it off at the end of the day with a perfect complement—a Reel Good. The collaboration between 10 Barrel, Simms, and enjoying life on the river provides perfect synergy. We’re also excited to collaborate with Trout Unlimited with a percentage of all sales benefitting the Home Rivers initiative.”

About Simms Fishing Products

Established in 1980, Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories. Simms’ 80,000 square foot facility in Bozeman is the country’s only manufacturing facility for fishing waders. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers across North America.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewer based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its five brewpub locations in Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: brew beer, drink beer and have fun doing it.

For More Information:

https://www.10barrel.com.