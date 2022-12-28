Lord Hobo Releases Non-Alcoholic IPA

Woburn, Mass. – Lord Hobo Brewing is gearing up for Dry January 2023 with the release of their new Non-Alcoholic IPA. Joining their Life brand family, it was crafted with the belief that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice flavor for responsibility. This Non-Alcoholic IPA pours bright and hazy with waves of tropical fruit aroma and citrus flavor finishing with a hint of bitterness encouraging you to take another sip.

Aubree Karls, Lord Hobo Marketing Director, states, “Abstaining never tasted so good this January. In conjunction with the launch, we are hosting a social media contest to show us how you plan to ‘Get a Life this Dry January’ for a chance to win a Lord Hobo branded Yeti cooler backpack. We all have busy lives, whether that’s jumping into your next big hike, running your kids to their latest activity, or even just planning for the week ahead, we want to see how you plan to bring Life along for the ride. Contest details can be found directly on our website or social pages.”

Lord Hobo’s Non-Alcoholic Life will be available in 6-packs at retailers all around the northeast. You can find the beer near you at lordhobo.com/beer-finder.

To get Non-Alcoholic Life shipped directly to your house you can order online at https://lordhobobrewing.square.site/ or from their social media accounts @lordhobobrewing.

###

About Lord Hobo Brewing

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our seventh year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.