Zupan’s Markets Partners with Little Beast Brewing for 15th Installment in Farm to Market Series

PORTLAND, Ore. – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Portland’s own Little Beast Brewing to develop the 15th beer in its Farm-to-Market lineup. This American Pale Ale with berry and citrus tones is perfect for summertime sipping. Featuring green herbs and grapefruit hop flavors, with mid-level bitterness and medium body.

“Zupan’s Markets is excited to welcome a new Portland brewery into the Farm to Market series project, which started six years ago in 2015,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “Known for crafting beers that are diverse in flavor and unique in character, this American Pale Ale by Little Beast is no different and makes a perfect pairing for summertime eating and entertaining.”

The Farm-to-Market Little Beast Brewing American Pale Ale collaboration is exclusively available at all three Zupan’s Markets locations for $4.99 for a single 16 oz. beer and $16.99 for a four-pack.

“As Portland’s premiere gourmet grocer, Little Beast was honored to be asked to produce a Farm to Market beer with Zupan’s Markets. Even though there are so many beer styles to choose from, it was an easy choice to go with a classic American Pale Ale,” said Little Beast founder and brewmaster Charles Porter. “This beer style has been the hallmark of the American craft beer revolution and remains an approachable beer that is perfect for summertime. Cheers to Zupan’s for bringing the Farm to the Market!”

Farm to Market Beer Profile:

ABV: 5.0%

Hop Profile: Chinook and Strata

Food Pairings: Cascadia Creamery’s Sleeping Beauty cheese, Zupan’s Signature Burger & Cajun Andouille Stuffed Chicken.

Tasting Notes: Well-balanced, medium bodied with aromas of grapefruit, strawberry and spice. Green herbs and grapefruit hop flavors.

About Little Beast Brewing

Little Beast Brewing is a family-owned brewery with a passion for innovation, an appreciation for uniqueness, and an obsession with quality. Founded in 2017 and inspired by the “little beasts” that transform water, barley, and hops into beer, we specialize not only in mixed culture fermentation, fruited, wild and wood-aged beers, but also in mastering classic styles for a consistently enjoyable and always approachable experience. Crafting small batch beers from a 15 barrel system in Clackamas, Oregon, we self-distribute through Portland and Seattle’s metropolitan areas, distribute into four US states and export to Japan and Canada.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

For More Information:

https://www.zupans.com/