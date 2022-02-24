Zupan’s Markets Partners with Breakside for 18th Installment in Farm to Market Series

PORTLAND, Oregon – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Portland’s Breakside Brewery to develop the 18th beer in their Farm-to-Market lineup. The beer, a version of a classic Märzen, is a traditional German fest lager, reminiscent of the malty, amber lagers popular at Oktoberfest throughout the 20th century. It’s a perfect beer to warm you up on a chilly day or to enjoy with friends by the pint on the first warm days of the year.

“Zupan’s Markets is so excited to continue to grow our Farm-to-Market lineup,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “Breakside continues to produce high-quality brews and this lager is the perfect mix of malt intensity and fantastic drinkability.”

This amber lager beer is currently on shelves at all three Zupan’s Markets locations as well as on tap at select Breakside Brewpub locations. The beer is sold in single 16 oz cans for $4.25 or a 4-pack for $13.99, and its label was designed by local artist Erik Abel. The beer will only be available for a limited time.

“Breakside is honored to be partnering once again with Zupan’s Markets on their Farm-to-Market series.” said Breakside’s VP of Sales and Marketing E.K. MacColl. “This beer is balanced, satiating and rich and is a great style to mark the end of winter and coming of spring.”

Farm to Market Beer Profile: ABV 5.7%, IBU 17

Malts: Munich, Vienna, Caramunich

Hops: Mittelfruh, Hersbrucker

Tasting Notes: Caramel, smooth, fresh baked bread

Food Pairing Notes: Milk-braised pork shoulder with cabbage steamed in lemon butter. Pasta shells in smoked onion and turnip cream sauce. Honey-roasted radishes and radish tops with garlic and merguez sausage.

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2019 and 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22oz bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta.

About Erik Abel Art

Erik Abel is an artist and designer currently living and working in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Inspired by his love of the ocean, surfing and travel, Abel’s work articulates the spirit of the water and awe of nature. His roots as a California surfer intermingle with his experiences living in the Pacific Northwest as well as traveling to the South Pacific and Central America, imparting an organic, tribal style to his subjects and compositions. His original pieces have been featured in galleries across the country and abroad while his commercial work has attracted clients including Patagonia, Reef, REI and Billabong.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

For More Information:

https://www.zupans.com/farm-to-market-amber-lager/