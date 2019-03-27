Zipline Brewing to Produce Private Label Beer for GroundUP Restaurants

LINCOLN, Neb. – GroundUP Restaurants and Zipline Brewing Co. have agreed to produce a beer for the company’s restaurants. Honest Ale will debut on draft later this month at all four Honest Abe’s locations, Sebastian’s Table and Eleanora Cocktail Lounge.

“We have great respect for Zipline Brewing because they grew up like we did: focusing on local ties and building customers in their own back yard,” said GroundUP’s Erik Hustad. “When we were considering a partner to work with on a private label beer, they were first on our list. It was a long process, but we believe we’ve developed a beer that perfectly complements our menus.”

Tom Wilmoth, co-founder of Zipline Brewing, affirmed that the respect and excitement is mutual.

“I’ve been following the GroundUP team since they were hustling a food truck all over town,” Wilmoth said. “Their recipe for success parallels ours: make a great product, offer it at a great price, and support those who support you. We’ve always been reluctant to produce a private label beer due to potential impacts on our production schedule, but the opportunity to team up with another Lincoln original was too enticing.”

Honest Ale is a refreshing golden ale that drinks smooth and crisp with notes of fresh citrus from additions of orange peel, fresh taragon, and El Dorado hops.

“Honestly, when Erik mentioned tarragon, I was pretty hesitant,” Wilmoth admitted. “But, we played with it in the mash, we played with it in the boil, we made teas, we used fresh and dried tarragon, until we figured it out. Now we love it and are sure people will love it as much as they love Abe’s burgers and freedom fries.”

Honest Ale will be produced exclusively at Zipline’s brewery on West O Street in Lincoln and only available on draft.

About GroundUP Restaurants

As Abraham Lincoln once probably, maybe most likely said, “No one ever needs to reinvent the wheel, but this is one tasty burger!” What does that mean? Exactly! Our mission is simple, make the best burgers and fries the world has ever witnessed. We use fresh ingredients to make unusual toppings for awe inspiring burgers. Why? Because that’s the way it should be. Our fries are hand cut every day and flavored with magic. Cold outside? Try one of our milkshakes. Yeah, they’re that good.For the greatest burgers in the world: www.eatabes.com To experience how food & drink were meant to be: www.sebastianstable.com

About Zipline Brewing Company

Zipline Brewing Company crafts high quality artisan ales and lagers with precision in Lincoln, Nebraska. Zipline was born from the founders’ innate sense of adventure and their desire to connect with the thrill seeking spirit in all craft beer fans. Our approach is clean, simple, and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying Brave New Brews. For more information, visit ziplinebrewing.com or follow us onfacebook.com/ZiplineBrewing, twitter.com/ziplinebrewing and instagram.com/ziplinebrewing.