Zipline Brewing Company to Open 2nd Omaha Taproom

LINCOLN, Neb.— Zipline Brewing Company is proud to announce its intent to open a second taproom in Omaha – its fourth taproom in Nebraska. Located along 204th St. (US Hwy 6) between Gretna and Elkhorn, the Zipline Beer Lounge will be a multi-functional craft beer destination scheduled to open this summer.

“We’re excited to bring Zipline to this relatively underserved part of Omaha,” said founder Marcus Powers. “The Beer Lounge will be a place where the neighborhood can enjoy all our products as fresh as the day they’re made.”

In keeping with its name, the Beer Lounge will encourage craft beer fans to relax and hang out while playing shuffleboard, sprawling out on sofas or trading stories at the oversized bar.

“It will be a destination not only for craft beer fans, but for anyone seeking a good time, and it should be ready just in time to enjoy the patio!” Powers said.

Zipline also has something special in the works inside their north downtown Omaha Taproom on North 14th Street, bringing “Brave New Brew” to a “Wild New World.”

A new project called Culture Lab will offer wild and mixed fermentation beers available exclusively at the north downtown location.

“Culture Lab will allow us to be creative with funky, small batch brews,” Powers said. “We are focusing on Omaha Beer Week for the launch.”

The Zipline Beer Lounge will be joining tenants at the newly constructed Copperfields Plaza at 3808 S 203rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130. All production will continue at the current brewing facility located at 2100 Magnum Circle.

About Zipline Brewing Company

Zipline Brewing Company crafts quality artisan ales and lagers in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our approach is clean, simple and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying Brave New Brews. For more information, visit ziplinebrewing.com or follow us on facebook.com/ZiplineBrewing, twitter.com/ziplinebrewing and instagram.com/ziplinebrewing.