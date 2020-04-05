ZeLUS Expands Into Pennsylvania

Medfield, Mass. — Massachusetts-based craft brewery, ZeLUS, creator of a portfolio of functional beers, is expanding into its third state Pennsylvania this month.

ZeLUS started by self-distributing in Massachusetts in 2017 and expanded into western Connecticut in the fall of 2019. Stockertown Beverage of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has launched with three of ZeLUS’ best-selling beers; Weekender (a German-Style lager), Competitor IPA and Race Pace (a New England IPA).

Given the current restrictions and closures of bars and restaurants as a result of the unfortunate COVID-19 crisis, the initial introduction will be in 16oz cans only. The hope is that once we come through these challenging times and these restrictions are lifted, the beer will launch in bars and restaurants as well.

ZeLUS has received a lot of local and national press with news media companies such as NPR, Runner’s World, Outside Magazine, Gear Patrol, VinePair, Bon Appetit Healthyish, the Boston Globe and many more. ZeLUS produces beer for an active lifestyle; low alcohol beer with big craft flavor. ZeLUS hopes to make announcements about additional states in the near future as well.

For more information: http://www.zelusbeer.com

