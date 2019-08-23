Yuengling Updates Packaging for Oktoberfest Seasonal Beer

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, continues to celebrate its milestone 190th anniversary with the debut of a brand new design and packaging for their beloved Oktoberfest beer.

Yuengling’s highly coveted seasonal Oktoberfest is back on shelves with a brand new look, yet still reflects the brand’s rich German heritage and brewing expertise. Copper in color, the medium bodied beer is an expert blend of roasted malts and of hops, and a true representation of a classic Marzen style.

This release follows a series of brand updates from Yuengling this year, including the 190th anniversary commemorative cans, updates to the Premium, Premium Light, and Lord Chesterfield cans and Porter 12-pack packaging, spearheaded by Yuengling’s 6th generation; Jen, Debbie, Wendy, and Sheryl Yuengling.

Yuengling’s fan-favorite Oktoberfest pairs particularly well with sausages, breads, and cheeses, making it a delicious choice for the approaching fall season and Oktoberfest celebrations across the U.S. Hearty recipes like Oktoberfest Apple Pancake Recipe, Oktoberfest Turkey Dinner and Oktoberfest Fondue make for great additions to any fall tailgate or celebration.

The seasonal brew sold out last year before Halloween, so fans are encouraged to act quickly before it sells out again.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Celebrating its 190th anniversary, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest and the new Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.