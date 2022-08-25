Yonder Cider Celebrates 2 Years

SEATTLE, Washington – Yonder Cider, one of Washington’s top independent cider producers, is changing the game of craft cider as they celebrate two wild and crazy years in business. Created out of a true love for cider and all things apples, Yonder Cider launched in August 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, selling its first cans out of the founder’s garage in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood. In just two years, Yonder has expanded statewide, growing by more than 240% in the past year, with an anticipated 200,000 gallons in 2022. Produced in Wenatchee, Washington – the heart of Apple Country – the growing cidery prides itself on a blend of culinary and bittersweet apples, producing ciders as beautiful and bold as the packaging they come in. To celebrate, Yonder will be hosting an epic party at their Ballard taproom on Saturday, August 27 from 12-7pm, with limited releases, on-site screen printing, one-of-a-kind cider slushies and more.

“It feels like two years and twenty years all at the same time,” said Caitlin Braam, founder of Yonder Cider. “Launching and growing during a pandemic wasn’t easy, but it made us who we are today. From the first day we opened the garage door to our beloved Yonder Bar to the pints and cans we sell across the state today, the love and support we have felt from our fans and community has been beyond anything we could have imagined.”

Since those first Yonder Bar days, Yonder Cider has continuously strived to think outside the box when it comes to business. In 2021, Braam worked with Seattle’s City Council to pass the “Bringing Business Home” bill, loosening home business regulations and allowing small businesses entrepreneurs like Yonder to get started in their garage. Later that year, she worked with Bale Breaker Brewing Company to navigate and take advantage of a new bill allowing distilleries to share their taprooms with cideries/wineries and breweries. After opening a small distillery, Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker were the first to be able to take advantage of the bill. Their joint BBYC taproom, located in Ballard’s popular Brewing District, opened September 2021 and has quickly become a hot spot to grab a beverage and gather friends, offering expansive indoor/outdoor seating, retail space, a vintage photo booth, cider slushies, and 32 taps of beer and cider.

With plenty to celebrate, Yonder’s second anniversary party will start at noon on Saturday, August 27 at the Ballard taproom. Guests will enjoy new single varietal releases, a special anniversary cider release, exclusive cider slushies – including one made with the popular Velvet Cashmere – and more. Local screen printer T-Shirt Madness will be joining in the fun, creating a selection of limited edition Yonder tees, available for purchase. Popular Layers Sandwich Co. will also be on site serving up tasty treats.

“If you know Yonder, you know we love a good party – no matter the circumstances – but we’ve never been able to host one quite like this,” Braam said. “We celebrated year one with cider to-go out of a garage. For year two, we’ll be able to celebrate in person at our Ballard taproom, and you better believe we’ll be making up for lost time.”

Yonder’s blend of modern and traditional apples creates ciders as balanced, bright and complex as the land they come from, and has proven to be a recipe for success. Yonder’s unique approach creates ciders that are more full-flavored and complex than traditional modern ciders, while still remaining affordable and wrapped in packaging that’s perfect for any occasion. From their popular Dry to the cocktail-inspired seasonals, there’s cider for every taste. Available in cans and on draft at bars, restaurants, bottle shops and grocery stores throughout Washington state, Yonder’s ever growing selection of ciders are also available at their Ballard taproom and for shipping to more than 40 states online.

About Yonder Cider

Best Enjoyed Anywhere. Yonder Cider – founded in August 2020 – strives to bring full-flavored, delicious cider to every occasion. Whether it’s a hammock, a hike or your favorite hole-in-the-wall, Yonder is a place where you’re welcome and every possibility is just within reach. Picked and pressed in Wenatchee, Washington – the heart of Apple Country – we create cider that’s as balanced, bright and complex as the land itself. Crafted using a blend of bittersweet cider apples and juicy dessert apples, our ciders are hardly simple, and never straightforward – but you can always count on them being interesting. Yonder Cider is available in 16-ounce cans and on draft throughout Washington state at your local grocery store, bottle shop or bar, and online.

For More Information:

https://www.yondercider.com