Yazoo Brewing Brings Back Its Hop Project Series, With a Twist

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – To celebrate its 20th year of brewing in Nashville, Yazoo Brewing is bringing back a crowd favorite, its ever-evolving Hop Project series of IPAs, but with a new twist. The “Impy Hop Project” series will again focus on new trends and innovations in the world of hops, but at a higher abv of 7 %, and only on draft and in large-format 19.2 oz “stovepipe” cans.

“We ended our original Hop Project series when we decided we had found the perfect blend of hops, retiring it after eighty-six different variations over ten years”, said Linus Hall, co-owner of Yazoo Brewing. “But the world of hops has continued to evolve, with new varieties from all over the world – not only Oregon and Washington in the U.S., or Germany, or England, but places as far-flung as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Plus, new developments in yeast selections can bring amazing new flavors from traditional hops. We had so many new ideas that we decided to bring back the Hop Project series.”

But why in the 19.2 oz “stovepipe” cans? “We were getting a lot of interest in a locally-brewed, higher-abv IPA in 19.2 oz cans from our retail partners, who are seeing a growing demand for single-serve cans”, said Linus. “For now, that’s the package size we are going with. It’s a great package to pick up and share with a friend or two, without having to commit to buying a whole six-pack.”

Impy Hop Project, as Yazoo is calling the new series, will soon be available everywhere Yazoo is sold, but is initially rolling out in middle Tennessee area Kroger’s. Each batch will be a unique beer, with a QR code on the label leading to a description of the special blend of hops, or the novel process or ingredients that went into the creation.

About Yazoo Brewing

Yazoo Brewing has been producing local craft beer in Nashville since 2003, and takes pride in being a Nashville Original for the past 20 years. For more information, check out the Yazoo Brewing website, call 615-891-4649, or stop by the taproom at 900 River Bluff Dr, Madison, TN.

For More Information:

https://yazoobrew.com/beer/imperial-hop-project/