Yards Brewing Company Unveils “Philthy” Brew After Asserting Philadelphia Roots with New Brand Campaign

PHILADELPHIA — In order to assert its iconic status in Philadelphia and hearken back to its roots, Yards Brewing Company has unveiled a bold and authentic brand campaign in collaboration with Brownstein Group. The campaign has been closely followed by the reveal of “Philthy,” Yards’ new Unfiltered Hazy IPA, and the Philthy Little Hop Monster: a big-mouthed little vandal with a passion for beer and the city he calls home.

The new “Philly Born and Brewed” campaign poses a critical question to beer drinkers in the city: Why Yards?

“We’ve been brewing in Philly since ‘94. That’s Y,” reads one of the striking typographic posters designed for the campaign. Another reads, “Because you grab life by the Yards. That’s Y.”

As for Philthy, Yards’ latest beer offered Brownstein Group a unique opportunity to create a new brand identity, including the design of a brand character to embody the citrusy, hoppy, and unfiltered hazy IPA. Based on vintage storybook illustrations uncovered by the team, the hop monster is almost entirely defined by its out-of-proportion mouth.

“The Philthy character broke through from among dozens of concepts, and took on a life of its own,” said Matt Rondos, Designer. “Now he’s taking over social media channels, interacting with other Yards brands, and advocating for that unfiltered attitude that is uniquely Philadelphian.”

The two campaigns work in tandem, as Associate Creative Director Ryan Cook describes it: “Philly Born and Brewed seeks to engage with local beer drinkers and remind them why they love Yards and their city. Philthy is a way to channel all this energy, this bold and local authenticity, into representing one of the greatest new beers to hit the regional market in years.”

Since 1994, Yards has been brewing “Philly’s beer.” Over the course of its history, from its garage-sized origins in Manayunk to its current headquarters—a state-of-the-art brewery and taproom facility in Northern Liberties—the company has become a city institution. Today, after years of brewing award-winning beers and finding widespread popularity, Yards is keeping its attention focused on the city it has always proudly called home.

Last October, Yards partnered with Brownstein Group, Philadelphia’s longest-running independent communications agency, in order to meaningfully expand market share in the local beer market. The Philly Born and Brewed campaign and the Philthy beer launch set the stage for future initiatives to drive growth in the region, including collaborations with nonprofit causes. They were accompanied by a redesign of several Yards’ variety packs, a bold wrap for Yards’ delivery truck, and various social, digital, and in-store activations.

“Taken together, these bold campaigns speak directly to our audience,” said Jim DiGiovanni, Associate Creative Director. “But they build on the character and passion that have always been a part of both the Yards brand and the city of Philadelphia.”

About Brownstein Group

Recognized by Ad Age as a ‘Small Agency of the Year’ and by PRNEWS as an outstanding small PR agency, Brownstein Group (BG) is the longest-running independent communications agency in Philadelphia and a member of Worldwide Partners, one of the largest independent agency networks in the world. Founded at the height of the Creative Revolution in 1964, BG is a full service agency with expertise across all disciplines, including: brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services. BG specializes in crafting memorable campaigns that generate positive brand awareness, increased sales/leads, and measurable impact for clients like Wawa, Inspira Health, The Giant Company, ACI Speedpay, NJM Insurance, TruGreen, Lyft, and DuPont. Brownstein Group is relentless in the pursuit of breakthrough ideas, but dedicated to its clients and people.

About Yards Brewing Company

Yards Brewing Company has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We’ve grown from a garage-sized operation in the Manayunk section of Philly to Roxborough, Kensington, Northern Liberties, and now to our newest location — a 70,000-square-foot brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA, and Brawler, all nationally recognized ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers that include nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases. Founder Tom Kehoe and the Yards Crew share a commitment to supporting the good people and organizations making their backyard a better place to live and work. Here at Yards, it’s always been about working hard, having fun, and giving back. The Brew Unto Others motto reflects our commitment to quality, community, and sustainability. It’s also a call to action. We encourage you to get together to enjoy our beer, each other’s company, and to Brew Unto Others every day.