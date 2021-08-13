Yards Brewing Company Introduces ‘Philly Standard’ in a 15-pack

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PHILADELPHIA – Yards Brewing Company announced that the company will be launching “Philly Standard,” a new beer that is crafted for every occasion. Brewed for those times when you just want a beer – no bells, no whistles- just a damn good, no-nonsense beer. “Philly Standard” is brewed with the high-quality American ingredients that consumers have come to expect from Yards Brewing, and is clean and easy to drink, yet full flavored at 4.5% ABV. Made with 4 simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast, and water, “Philly Standard” is the perfect beer for every occasion- from tailgating for your favorite team, to a relaxing day outside, or un-winding after a hard day of work.

Over a year ago, Yards Brewing set out to perfect a handcrafted, drinkable, reliable and versatile beer, they knew customers would love. From initial ideation to now launching “Philly Standard,” the concept of serving the hardest workers in the City of Philadelphia, with a beer that drinks easy never wavered. Yards Brewing Company is proud to introduce “Philly Standard” to the market and to offer the new beer in a new 15-pack format starting August 15th.

“The truth is, whether you’re celebrating or trying to decompress from a long work-day, sometimes you just want a beer. Not necessarily the strongest beer, or the most complex in flavor, but a really good, handcrafted, beer that you can rely on,” said Yards Brewing Company Founder and Brewmaster, Tom Kehoe. “That’s exactly why we created Philly Standard, a hometown brewed beer that is there for every occasion. We look forward to experiencing the big and small moments as well as the best days and the tough ones right alongside you.”

“Philly Standard” will be available for purchase online at Yards Brewing, at the Yards Brewing taproom and at local distributors starting August 15th

About Yards Brewing Company:

Yards Brewing Company has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We’ve grown from a garage-sized operation to our newest location — a state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street which services our footprint in the tri state area. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA, and Brawler, all award-winning ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers including nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases, along with our First Draft innovation series. Here at Yards, it’s always been about working hard, having fun, and giving back. The Brew Unto Others motto reflects our commitment to quality, community, and sustainability.  

For More Information:
https://yardsbrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 08/19: Brewbound Podcast 08/26: Brewbound Frontlines 09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC)
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More