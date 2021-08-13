Yards Brewing Company Introduces ‘Philly Standard’ in a 15-pack

PHILADELPHIA – Yards Brewing Company announced that the company will be launching “Philly Standard,” a new beer that is crafted for every occasion. Brewed for those times when you just want a beer – no bells, no whistles- just a damn good, no-nonsense beer. “Philly Standard” is brewed with the high-quality American ingredients that consumers have come to expect from Yards Brewing, and is clean and easy to drink, yet full flavored at 4.5% ABV. Made with 4 simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast, and water, “Philly Standard” is the perfect beer for every occasion- from tailgating for your favorite team, to a relaxing day outside, or un-winding after a hard day of work.

Over a year ago, Yards Brewing set out to perfect a handcrafted, drinkable, reliable and versatile beer, they knew customers would love. From initial ideation to now launching “Philly Standard,” the concept of serving the hardest workers in the City of Philadelphia, with a beer that drinks easy never wavered. Yards Brewing Company is proud to introduce “Philly Standard” to the market and to offer the new beer in a new 15-pack format starting August 15th.

“The truth is, whether you’re celebrating or trying to decompress from a long work-day, sometimes you just want a beer. Not necessarily the strongest beer, or the most complex in flavor, but a really good, handcrafted, beer that you can rely on,” said Yards Brewing Company Founder and Brewmaster, Tom Kehoe. “That’s exactly why we created Philly Standard, a hometown brewed beer that is there for every occasion. We look forward to experiencing the big and small moments as well as the best days and the tough ones right alongside you.”

“Philly Standard” will be available for purchase online at Yards Brewing, at the Yards Brewing taproom and at local distributors starting August 15th

About Yards Brewing Company:

Yards Brewing Company has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We’ve grown from a garage-sized operation to our newest location — a state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street which services our footprint in the tri state area. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA, and Brawler, all award-winning ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers including nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases, along with our First Draft innovation series. Here at Yards, it’s always been about working hard, having fun, and giving back. The Brew Unto Others motto reflects our commitment to quality, community, and sustainability.

