Wynwood Brewing Company Collaborates with Proof Brewing on Citrus State Showdown IPA

MIAMI — Wynwood Brewing has created a collaboration beer with Proof Brewing, located in Tallahassee, Florida, to celebrate one of the biggest rivalries in the the state of Florida, the annual Hurricanes/Seminole Game.

“We decided to brew a citrus focused IPA to showcase Florida, as a whole,” said Ian Salzberg, VP of Marketing and Sales for Wynwood.

This beer was brewed with Citra and Mandarina hops as well as Florida orange peel. The brewers then added fresh orange and lime peel in the secondary to enhance the complex citrus characteristics. The beer is called ‘Citrus State Showdown’ and it comes with a bit of a friendly wager between Proof and Wynwood, whichever team wins, the other brewery’s sales team and brewing staff will have to wear the opposing teams shirts after the game.

Citrus State Showdown will be tapped on Friday, October 5 in preparation for the weekend. The University of Miami and Florida State University Game will be also be shown in the taproom. Folks will be able to fill their growlers and crowlers with this beer all weekend and be ready for tailgating festivities. $1 off core beers on draught to people wearing their team’s gear during game.

For more information about Wynwood Brewing Company, visit www.WynwoodBrewing.com. Follow them on social media via @WynwoodBrewing. The brewery is located in Wynwood at 565 NW 24 Street, Miami FL 33127 and phone: (305) 982-8732 or (305) 640-5043.

About Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company is Miami’s first craft production brewery, in the heart of Wynwood Art District. Family owned and operated, their objective is to bring fresh, delicious, and creative beers to thirsty South Floridians and tourists alike. They operate a 15-barrel brewhouse and distribute a variety of everyday, seasonal and limited beer offerings throughout South Florida.