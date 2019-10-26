Wynwood Brewing Among 11 South Florida Craft Breweries to Tap Special Collaboration Pilsner for the Bahamas

MIAMI — Soon after Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas last month, Wynwood Brewing Co. was banding together with South Florida’s brewing community to find a way to help the tens of thousands of people impacted. As a result, a total of 11 South Florida craft breweries decided to collaborate on Onward Together, a Bohemian Pilsner inspired by island flavors and named for the Bahamian motto “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.” On Saturday, October 26th, Wynwood Brewing, along with Barrel of Monks, Broski Ciderworks, Concrete Beach, Florida Keys, MIA, Saltwater, The Tank, Tarpon River Brewing, Veza Sur, and West Palm Beach Brewery will tap the collaboration beer and host fund-raising events at their respective taprooms, donating 100% of the proceeds to non-profits that are providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“We wanted to do our part to help with the relief efforts in the Bahamas and collaborating with some of the amazing breweries in South Florida seemed like a great way to join forces for good,” said Wynwood Brewmaster Nik Mebane. “Brewing Onward Together is a chance for us to step away from our own projects and come together to show our support for the people of the Bahamas. You are not alone! Onward Together!”

Onward Together is a 5% ABV Bohemian Pilsner brewed with fruits local to the Bahamas, including mango, sour orange, pineapple and coconut. The Pilsner style pays homage to the light bodied, refreshing domestic beers that are popular in the Bahamas and the tropical fruits tie in the flavors of the islands.

“Living in South Florida, we’re in a unique position to help our neighbors in the Bahamas,” said Ian Salzberg, VP of Marketing and Sale for Wynwood. “I’m heartened by the quick and positive response from the South Florida brewing community. Everyone wanted to rally around the cause.”

About Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company is Miami’s first craft brewery, founded in the heart of the vibrant Wynwood Arts District by Luis Brignoni and his father Luis “Pops” Brignoni Sr. Today, Wynwood remains family-operated, drawing inspiration from its founder’s Puerto Rican heritage and its current home in Miami’s thriving art hub. Our year-round beers include Wynwood flagship La Rubia Blonde Ale, a crisp and flavorful ale made for hot Miami weather, Laces IPA, Lock On, Father Francisco and Great American Beer Festival gold-medal winning Pop’s Porter. Our limited edition and seasonal beers are also offered in bottles and cans featuring custom artwork designed by local and international artists. For more information visit wynwoodbrewing.com or find us @wynwoodbrewing.