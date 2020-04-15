Wyndridge Farm Opens Farm Store Drive-Thru for Craft Beverage Pick-Up

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm, located at 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313, is now offering a Farm Store Drive-Thru craft beverage pick-up on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 – 6 pm. Wyndridge Cider, Wyndridge Vines and Winding Path Beer will be available for purchase.

For the safety of guests and employees, guests are asked to stay in their cars and follow the directions given by employees. Wyndridge Farm will take your order, swipe your credit card and load your vehicle. Credit card payment only to help eliminate direct person to person contact. For directions on pick-up and pricing, please visit Wyndridge Farm’s Facebook Event page or visit wyndridge.com/crafty-beverages/farmstore.