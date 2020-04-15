Wyndridge Farm Opens Farm Store Drive-Thru for Craft Beverage Pick-Up

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DALLASTOWN, Pa. —  Wyndridge Farm, located at 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313,  is now offering a Farm Store Drive-Thru craft beverage pick-up on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 – 6 pm. Wyndridge Cider, Wyndridge Vines and Winding Path Beer will be available for purchase.

For the safety of guests and employees, guests are asked to stay in their cars and follow the directions given by employees. Wyndridge Farm will take your order, swipe your credit card and load your vehicle. Credit card payment only to help eliminate direct person to person contact. For  directions on pick-up and pricing, please visit Wyndridge Farm’s Facebook Event page or visit wyndridge.com/crafty-beverages/farmstore.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.