Worthy Brewing Celebrates Earth Day with Tenmile Dry Hopped Lager

BEND, Ore. – With Earth Day approaching, Worthy Brewing is proud to announce the release of Tenmile Dry Hopped Lager. If ever a brewery has a defining moment, with a beer whose flavor, packaging and art embody its mission, this is The One.

“Tenmile captures what Worthy’s all about,” said Roger Worthington, founder of Worthy Brewing. “It features an Oregon bred and grown hop, Strata, which is sparking the imagination of brewers worldwide. It’s supporting Operation Appleseed, our initiative to plant over one million trees in our great green state. Its compostable and recyclable packaging speaks to our quest towards sustainability. And on top of all that, my goodness it’s the best lager I’ve ever tasted.”

“This beer is a dream come true for us,” said Dustin Kellner, Worthy’s brew master. “Don’t get me wrong, we love our IPAs, but we’ve been moving in the direction of lagers and pilsners for a few years now. For us, Tenmile bridges the best of both worlds. We think it’s special.”

What makes it special? Worthy took a classic German lager recipe and dry hopped it with Strata, a versatile hop that plays well with both IPAs and lagers. The result is a lager with a uniquely strawberry aroma and a clean, sparkling, lip-smacking finish that leaves the taste buds wanting more. At 5.0% ABV, Tenmile hits that drinkability sweet spot, and the IBUs are negligible at 23.

Tenmile also epitomizes Worthy’s commitment to the environment and sustainability. A healthy percentage of Tenmile sales will be donated to Operation Appleseed, an initiative launched by Worthy’s philanthropic arm, Worthy Garden Club, to support forest rejuvenation across Oregon through the planting of 1 million trees over three years.

The lager’s name comes from one of Operation Appleseed’s special projects on the Oregon Coast. Tenmile is a creek in the Siuslaw National Forest that empties into the Pacific a few miles south of Yachats, Oregon, and it’s a magical place with a few remaining old growth forest groves. Operation Appleseed is working with Oregon State University, local conservation districts and volunteers to rewild a 63-acre parcel straddling the creek that was clear-cut about 80 years ago.

The packaging also speaks to Worthy’s sustainability ethos. Bucking the trend towards adhesive paper or shrink wrap labels on aluminum cans, which regrettably render the cans virtually unrecyclable, Tenmile cans are both small batch and 100% recyclable. The brewery sourced a printer who is able to provide affordable small batch runs with an amazing new ink printing process. Their new 1-micron thick, water-based, digital printing technology uses 90% less ink than traditional can printing operations. Additionally, the durable egg-carton-like six-pack carriers are 100% compostable, and could even be planted in a garden to decompose.

Tenmile Lager will be available at New Seasons, Roth’s, Market of Choice and Trader Joe’s throughout Oregon from now through the Summer.

About Worthy Brewing Co.

Worthy Brewing of Bend, Oregon has been brewing world-class fresh, local and tasty ales and lagers since 2013. We are pleased to add Sol Power Pilsner to our line of flagships, anchored by Strata IPA. Sol Power Pilsner recently medaled at the Oregon Beer Awards. Worthy also features several seasonal and small batch beers, such as Tenmile Lager. Worthy offers two restaurants in Bend: Taps & Tacos downtown and the Pub on the East Side. For more about Worthy’s brewery, restaurant and taps and tacos pub, visit Worthy.Beer

About Operation Appleseed

Operation Appleseed was established in November 2019 with an ambitious yet achievable goal: to help restore Oregon’s damaged forests and mitigate climate change by planting 1 million trees in three years. The project is the brainchild of Roger Worthington, founder and owner of Worthy Brewing in Bend, Ore. Seeded with a three-year, $1 million commitment from Worthy Garden Club, the philanthropic arm of Worthy Brewing, Operation Appleseed is planting the trees with a robust coalition of environmental organizations. operationappleseed.com. To date, Operation Appleseed has planted more than 350,000 trees and begun the rewilding of the 63-acre tract on Tenmile Creek in Yachats, Oregon.

For More Information: operationappleseed.com