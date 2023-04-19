Wormtown Brewery Launches New, Innovative Brand – “SHOOK”

WORCESTER, Mass.— Wormtown Brewery announces the launch of their new brand, SHOOK. These alcoholic beverages are made from real fruit juice and fermented cane sugar and have an ABV of 8%. SHOOK drinks are bold in flavor, gluten free, and non-GMO. The first flavors being released are “Cape Codder” and “Mai Tai”. You can find SHOOK in 4 packs of 16oz cans in the local New England market.

Industry Expert, Bump Williams says, “As the consumers of tomorrow continue to seek a healthier, better for you, all-natural beverage with a flavor-forward approach, it looks like Wormtown Brewery might have captured the essence of all this magic “DNA” in their launch of SHOOK… SHOOK’s offerings are hitting on some of the most popular flavors for consumers.”

SHOOK will be released as its own brand outside of Wormtown Brewery. Ben Roesch, from the SHOOK team says, “We do not necessarily see SHOOK and avid beer drinkers being the same audience, but we would love to see some cross over customers.”

For More Information:

https://wormtownbrewery.com/shook-drinks/