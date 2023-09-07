WISEACRE Launches in San Diego, Celebrates 10 Years in Memphis With New Music Festival

WISEACRE Brewing Company announces that it has launched distribution in San Diego as of August 21. After months of planning with WISEACRE’s local distribution partner Brown Bag Beverage, three of the Memphis-based breweries’ year-round beers – Air Bath Session IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner – will be available, along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases, at San Diego retailers like BevMo, Total Wine and others.

WISEACRE was founded in 2013 with Tiny Bomb as its first beer. In the 10 years since, Tiny Bomb has grown to become the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country. Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder, anticipates that it will be a hit in the West Coast IPA capital.

“My brother Kellan and I have spent a lot of time taking in the natural beauty of San Diego while growing up in the beer industry, and we think our refreshing Tiny Bomb is going to pair perfectly with the landscape of beers the city is famous for,” Davin said. “Tiny Bomb Pilsner combines the excellence of Memphis’ renowned water, often hailed as the nation’s ‘sweetest,’ with the richness of German pilsner malt and the essence of local wildflower honey. It’s remarkably crisp and light, an ideal contrast to California’s bold, intense brews. And with just 129 Calories, it aligns with the growing preference for lower-calorie options among craft beer enthusiasts.”

“As we step into the San Diego market, we think WISEACRE has a lot to offer locals, but Tiny Bomb is a stand-out that will anchor our strategy,” remarked Kellan Bartosch, co-founder of WISEACRE. He continued, “Tiny Bomb’s popularity has surged by an impressive 29% across WISEACRE’s reach since 2021. With the prevailing surge in demand for approachable, lower ABV craft beers, we think these figures will gain even greater momentum moving forward.”

Tiny Bomb and WISEACRE’s rapid growth has been fueled in part by the state-of-the-art production facility WISEACRE built in Downtown Memphis in 2020. Not only did the new facility quintuple the brewery’s previous capacity, but it also led to the development of new beers and the creation of new packaging options, which include 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs, and single-serve. WISEACRE’s new facility ensures that WISEACRE is well-positioned to adapt to the fast-changing landscape of craft beer with those points, but also because the packaging equipment greatly increases shelf life compared to competition.

As WISEACRE expands its footprint westward, it remains committed to its hometown and hometown fans. To celebrate 10 awesome years in Memphis, WISEACRE will host the first ever BAM! WISEACRE Beer and Music Festival on Saturday, October 21st at its OG taproom location on Broad Avenue in Memphis. In collaboration with production company Mempho Presents, BAM! will focus on Memphis-centric music, pulling together a lineup of bands and musicians with a connection to the Bluff City. In addition to Lucero the headliner, bands include Kuroma, Blitzen Trapper, Psymon Spine, and Dead Soldiers.

In between acts, the Stone Crush stage will feature sets from DJ Leroy along with live acts from the Stone Crush compilation of Memphis Modern Soul like OT Sykes, Kick, and more. BAM will also feature the recently revealed “Shell on Wheels” Mobile Shell stage, providing an amazing, historical Memphis landmark a way to show up at our festival, too.

WISEACRE is currently sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin, meaning that WISEACRE fans in a total of 20 states and the District of Columbia can buy their WISEACRE favorites closer to home.

WISEACRE will kick-off its San Diego launch with events throughout the week. Details for those events are as follows:

Tuesday, August 22: Pretzels and Pints – 3812 Ray St. San Diego 92104

Wednesday, August 23: Common Theory – 4805 Convoy St. San Diego, CA 92111



Thursday, August 24: Pint Night at Best Pizza and Brew – 9172 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126



About WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in seventeen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.

