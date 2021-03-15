Wiseacre Brewing Company to Join CSA Distributing Full-Time in Colorado

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — Wiseacre Brewing Company is set to become a main-stay in the Colorado beer market. The conversation about the budding partnership began back in 2020 and Wiseacre will officially launch full-time distribution in the Colorado beer market March 8, 2021 bringing Tiny Bomb,  Ananda, Gotta Get Up to Get Down, Bow Echo Hazy IPA, and variety packs.

“Some industry friends of ours’ response has been ‘Colorado – you’re going into the Lion’s Den, huh?’  Yes, Colorado is certainly one of the best beer markets in the world and from that perspective it is an absolute honor to have an opportunity through CSA to sell there at all.  At the same time, that thought doesn’t intimidate us because we’ll take the “Pepsi Challenge” with anyone, especially when it comes to Pilsner.  We have a cheat code so to speak in Memphis with the softest water in the country and most similar water profile to Pilsen, Czech Republic where the style originated.  This has allowed our Pilsner Tiny Bomb to become the best selling Tennessee made craft beer and the #9 selling craft pilsner in the country even though we are only sold in 15 states,” said Wiseacre Founder, Kellan Bartosch.

There is no denying that Coloradoans take their craft beer seriously. Breweries are becoming as common as Starbucks and standing out in the market is a challenge, but Wiseacre is ready for that challenge. They have perfected their brews and have collected medals from The Great American Beer Festival, The World Beer Cup and the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer.

CSA General Manager, Alan Stone stated, “One of the bright spots in an incredibly challenging year (2020) for CSA was kicking off the conversation with Kellan at Wiseacre. Our strong supplier partnerships are the foundation of our business, and from day one, we felt another great partnership brewing. In a craft beer market dominated by IPAs, the buzz around Tiny Bomb is refreshing, and CSA is proud to add Tiny Bomb and the rest of the Wiseacre lineup to our portfolio. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Wiseacre Brewing Co. and their passion for quality craft beer to the Rocky Mountains.”

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.