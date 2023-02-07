Wiseacre Brewing Adds Distribution in Virginia

Memphis-based brewery’s three year-round beers will now be available in 19 states.

Memphis, TN — WISEACRE Brewing Company today launches statewide distribution in Virginia. Three of the Memphis-based breweries’ year-round beers – Ananda IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner – will be available, along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases, in all Total Wine stores across Virginia, along with many other better beer stores.

In celebration of its launch in Virginia, WISEACRE will collaborate with Richmond-based Bingo Beer to create a limited-edition brew that will be available only in Virginia.

“Jay Bayer, one of Bingo’s founders, and I have been friends for a long time; we went to brewing school in Chicago together. They have really zeroed in on lagers at Bingo – similar to how we’ve done at WISEACRE with Tiny Bomb pilsner, Irusu rice lager, Memphis Sands Helles, and many more. I am a huge fan of not only their amazing beers, but also what Bingo has done to raise the profile of lagers in general, which have tended to play second fiddle to IPAs in the craft beer scene,” said Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder. “In the years since we went to school together Jay and Bingo have come to our Taste the Rarity Festival in Memphis many times, we’ve both honed our craft and, with our launch in Virginia, this is the perfect time to get together and make something deliciously drinkable, as all lagers should be.”

WISEACRE’s Tiny Bomb has grown to become the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country, growth fueled in part by the state-of-the-art production facility WISEACRE built in Downtown Memphis in 2020, which quintupled the brewery’s previous capacity. The new facility also led to the development of new beers and the creation of new packaging options, which include 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs, and single-serve.

WISEACRE is currently sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C., so the expansion to Virginia means that WISEACRE fans in a total of 19 states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy their WISEACRE favorites closer to home.

WISEACRE will kick-off its Virginia launch with events throughout the week at the following locations:

Tuesday, February 7: Union Market in Church Hill (2306 Jefferson Ave, Richmond)

Wednesday, February 8 – Jack Brown’s (5810 Grove Ave, Richmond)

Wednesday, February 8 – York River Oyster Company (8109 Yacht Haven

Rd, Gloucester Point)

Rd, Gloucester Point) Wednesday, February 8 – Norms Tasting Room (1602 King St #200, Alexandria)

Wednesday, February 8 – Beer 88 (113 Hexham Dr, Lynchburg)

Thursday, February 9 – Farm Fresh (2320 E Main St, Richmond)

Thursday, February 9 – Fire & Hops Pizza Co. (1 N Belmont Ave, Richmond)

Thursday, February 9 – Casual Pint (3380 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach)

Thursday, February 9 – Casual Pint in Falls (6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church)

Thursday, February 9 – Craft Beer Cellar (3813 Wards Rd, Lynchburg)

ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in seventeen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.