Willie’s Superbrew Reveals Major Rebrand, Will Launch Hard Lemonade Variety Pack

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Willie’s Superbrew, the hard seltzer made with real fruit, has announced its first major rebrand, launching in stores on February 1, 2022, along with Beach-ade, a hard lemonade variety pack. Featuring blue ocean-inspired packaging, a reimagining of the iconic surfing goat, and a hand-drawn wordmark reminiscent

of surf brands from the 60s and 70s, the rebrand honors what makes Willie’s Superbrew unique in an increasingly crowded market – Willie’s Superbrew is hard seltzer with soul.

“Willie and I started this crazy dream at a farmer’s market in Cape Cod,” says Nico Enriquez, co-founder and CEO. “We wanted to be making beverages with soul. As we’ve grown we’ve stayed religious about that mission by only using real fruit, caring about our team and our partners, and bringing together over 6000 volunteers for beach cleans across MA, Long Island, and NJ. It’s even printed on the cases now — for every Willie’s purchased, our team will clean 300 sq. ft of beach. With this packaging and our portfolio we can really show our goat farmer and surfer soul.”

Beach-ade was made for the brand’s love of the ocean, and the four new brews – Lemonade, Limeade, Peach Lemonade, and Half & Half – feature hydrating coconut water and sea salt, setting it apart from the others on the market. The newly renamed G.O.A.T. Variety Pack features the original Superbrews that have received 21 medals and counting along with a brand new brew: Real Blood Orange + Hibiscus. The cocktail-inspired pack,

which launched in 2021 and made a splash with its Pineapple & Jalapeño brew, will now be Happier Hour.

In October 2021, Willie’s Superbrew announced its hiring of ex-New Belgium CMO Greg Owsley, President at The Storied Brand, as their first-ever Chief Brand Officer. “Besides breaking free of all the ‘milk on snow’ design mimicry in hard seltzer, we wanted our packaging to become the primary storyteller for our brand. The flavor stripes on the cans were colored-matched to actual fresh slices of fruit used in our brews, and we gut-checked every step with Willie’s family, our friends, and Nico’s beach volleyball team” says Owsley.

“This rebrand is a game changer within a segment that needs something different. Distributors and retailers can offer a product that hits on what consumers are looking for – real fruit, antioxidants, superfruits, and an authentic origin story. We have a premium priced product that drives a higher basket ring and a greater margin for both distributors and retailers,” says Chief Sales Officer Lee Schill.

Want to make waves with us? Check out our Brand Ambassador opportunities.

About Willie’s Superbrew

Willie’s Superbrew is a hard seltzer blended with real fruit. It’s gluten free and low in carbs and calories, but brewed with nearly a pound of fruit and spices per pack. With over 21 medals in three years, Willie’s Superbrew is one of the most awarded hard seltzers in the world. It’s about drinking real: a drink made from real ingredients, by real people, with real impact. Because that’s how it all started: when a goat farmer shared his home brew on a beach worth protecting.

For More Information:

https://superbrew.com