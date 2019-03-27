Willie’s Superbrew Releases Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit Flavor

BOSTON – Willie’s Superbrew, a first-of-its-kind hard seltzer with real fruit, has announced the addition of Sparking Mango & Passionfruit to its ever-growing list of flavors. The new flavor is the third of Willie’s newly-released brews joining Sparkling Pomegranate & Acai and Willie’s flagship, Sparkling Ginger & Lemon.

Sticking with the company’s overall mission to provide full transparency of what’s in their cans, Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit (4.5 percent ABV) consists of just six simple ingredients – water, alcohol, mango, cane sugar, passionfruit and lime. Bursting with tropical flavors, Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit has only 4 g of sugar and i110 calories, making it the perfect summer sip.

“Willie’s was born on the beach. So, when it comes to creating a new flavor, we’re always looking to find unique flavor profiles that pair well with that perfect summer afternoon,” said Nico Enriquez, founder and CEO of Willie’s Superbrew. “With this new flavor, we wanted to capture the true taste of the mango and passionfruit. Most seltzers will only leave you with a hint of the fruit flavors, but with our Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit, you get that full-bodied flavor of the real fruit in every sip, which creates a beautiful, tropical experience.”

Willie’s Superbrew put a stake in the ground in the alcohol industry in 2018, after the launch of their sparkling beverages, setting out to bring soul and transparency to alcohol. Committing to using only real, simple ingredients, they have since gone on to win industry awards for their recipes and leading innovation in the marketplace.

Willie’s Superbrew is currently available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans priced at $10.99 MSRP at major and select independent retailers throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including Wegmans, Whole Foods and Star Market. All styles are gluten free, between 4-8 g of sugar and 110-120 calories.

For more information visit superbrew.com.

About Willie’s Superbrew

What started as a small batch of craft brew on the beaches of Cape Cod in 2015, is now a New England staple. Boston-based Willie’s Superbrew, a first-of-its-kind hard seltzer with real fruit, is revolutionizing the alcohol industry by being transparent about what’s inside the can – using only real, simple ingredients, brewed with goodness and soul. Willie’s Superbrew is currently available throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island in three styles: Sparkling Ginger & Lemon, Sparkling Pomegranate & Acai and Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit. The company plans to expand their distribution into New Hampshire, Maine, New York and Connecticut in Spring 2019. For more information, visit superbrew.com and on social @DrinkSuperbrew, #WilliesSuperbrew.