Wiley Roots to Release Wiley IPA

GREELEY, Colo.— Wiley Roots Brewing Company has announced the brewery is releasing five new beers next weekend and introducing Wiley IPA, a new flagship IPA that will be available at the brewery year-round.

On Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12pm, Wiley Roots will debut Wiley IPA, an Unfiltered American IPA dry hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade. The IPA combines recipe design and hopping techniques used in both East Coast IPAs and West Coast IPAs to create a hop forward beer that pulls elements from both styles. Wiley IPA was announced on the brewery’s social media as their new “go-to IPA”, designed for consumers searching for a modern IPA that is “not a malt forward West Coast IPA with a bitter finish, but it’s also not sweet like an East Coast IPA.”

Kyle Carbaugh, co-owner and head brewer, said that “While we’re mostly known for our over-the-top adjunct Imperial Stouts and Sours, more mainstream beers like Super 77 American Wheat, Deep Roots Chocolate Porter, and Local Beer German Helles have inspired our approach to brewing since we opened in 2013. Wiley IPA is an intentional exploration into aspects of both East Coast IPAs and West Coast IPAs, combining our favorite parts of both to arrive at a sessionable and approachable, yet interesting and unique new take on the classic American IPA. Wiley IPA is truly made for every beer drinker’s palate, from our everyday regulars to those just getting into craft beer.”

Along with Wiley IPA, the brewery will release Strawberry Sunshine Sparkle, a Milkshake IPA collaboration with Knotted Root Brewing Company, brewed with Strawberry purée, Milk Sugar, and Vanilla dry hopped with Citra and Vic Secret; Cinnamonstah, an Imperial Stout with Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Graham Cracker; Mean Beans, an Imperial Stout with Coffee and Caramel; Wooden Spoon & Whisk: Peanut Butter Toffee Brittle, an Imperial Milk Stout with Peanut flour, Toffee, and Milk Sugar; and Guy on a Buffalo: Episode 2, a Bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout collaboration with Mile High Wine & Spirits aged in a single Buffalo Trace Distillery barrel.

This is the first release of the new year for the brewery. At the beginning of the year last year, the Wiley Roots had just finished expansion into an adjacent space. That expansion has led to a 200% increase in production, allowing the brewery to package over 100 beers in 2019. Last month, the brewery was named “Colorado Brewery of the Year” by the Colorado Sun.

John Frank, Beer Editor for the Colorado Sun, said that “The Greeley brewer epitomizes the future of beer, a little bit of everything for everyone, from beer slushies and seltzers to boozy pastry porters and barrel-aged sours.”

Wiley Roots hopes that by adding Wiley IPA to their menu year-round, the brewery will be able to offer another “beer flavored beer”, with their traditional German Helles and American Wheat, while also experimenting with new styles that blur the line of what a beer can be.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.