Wiley Roots Expands Distribution Throughout the Front Range

GREELEY, Colo. — After years of planning and the last three months of purchasing, renovating, and construction, Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced that the brewery has doubled their capacity and partnered with TwoSix Craft Distributors to expand their distribution footprint throughout the Front Range.

In 2019, Wiley Roots expanded into a new production facility adjacent to their taproom, increasing their production space from 800 square feet to over 5,000 square feet. Shortly after construction was complete, the brewery expanded its self-distribution efforts along the Denver-Metro and Colorado Springs regions by working with the delivery arm of WeldWerks Brewing Company. Since the expansion, the brewery has become one of the most talked about breweries in Colorado, after gaining national attention for pioneering frozen beer slushies in Colorado, releasing over 100 new beers in 2019, being named the Colorado Sun’s editor pick for “Colorado Brewery of the Year”, and receiving PorchDrinking’s recognition as one of the “Breweries Who Made the Biggest Moves”.

Since January 2020, Wiley Roots has slowly grown their distribution network, led by a portfolio of popular Sour Ales, East Coast IPAs, New England IPAs, Imperial Stouts, and innovative new styles like Sour IPAs and Milkshake Sour IPAs. This partnership with TwoSix Craft Distributors, will allow the brewery to dramatically grow all of their popular series, including Slush, which is a moderately tart and approachable fruited sour ale, which has seen increasing success since the launch of the series in 2018.

“In early 2018, our brewery underwent a transformative change, focusing less on how certain beers and styles would be perceived, to more about what we wanted to drink. Honestly, we went back to what got us into beer in the first place, which was having fun with innovative and experimental approaches to traditional styles, while at the same time, not being afraid to bend styles and step outside of traditional brewing norms. Our new approach has had a resoundingly positive reception with a majority of our long-term fans, while at the same time has gotten new fans excited about how different and unique beer can be.” said Kyle Carbaugh, Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Wiley Roots.

By making these investments and partnering with TwoSix Craft Distributors, Wiley Roots hopes to better meet demand through the brewery’s wholesale channels, but will also focus on the hyper-rotational nature of their taproom offerings. With this partnership, the brewery joins an innovative portfolio of brands that includes Station 26 Brewing Company (Denver, Colorado), New Image Brewing Company (Arvada, Colorado), and OhHi Beverages (Durango, Colorado). TwoSix is led by Justin Baccary, President and Founder of Station 26 Brewing Company, and Todd Luther, Former Colorado Sales Manager at craft beer distributor CR Goodman.

“I’ve been a fan of Wiley Roots for years and our entire TwoSix team is excited to help take Wiley to the next level. Front Range craft beer fans should be excited for what’s coming soon.” said Justin Baccary.

“TwoSix already has an incredible portfolio that includes our friends from New Image and Station 26. From our earliest conversations talking to both owners, it felt like such a good fit for our brand. TwoSix will be able to help us increase our distribution footprint in Colorado, allowing us to get our beer out to customers that have been asking us to distribute to their favorite stores.” said Miranda Carbaugh, Co-Founder and Director Sales and Operations at Wiley Roots.

Wiley Roots and TwoSix will launch their distribution partnership next month.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.