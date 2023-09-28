WildEdge Brewing Collective Releases “From The Fields”

CORTEZ, Colo.— With support from the Colorado Grain Chain, Cortez Colo.’s WildEdge Brewing Collective announces “From The Fields” (5.6% ABV), a limited release Dunkelweizen-inspired beer made with 100% Colorado-sourced ingredients, including a new grain varietal provided by the beloved Colorado-based craft malthouse, Root Shoot Malting. From The Fields is available at the WildEdge Brewing Collective taproom beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The Colorado Grain Chain, a non-profit promotes small businesses and raises awareness around locally grown grains, creates opportunities for collaboration by connecting farmers, maltsters, millers, bakers, brewers, distillers, chefs, suppliers, food hubs and consumers. The Colorado Grain Chain provided WildEdge with a microgrant this year to fund the brew that celebrates all elements of the Colorado craft beer supply chain.

“Colorado Grain Chain is doing great work,” said Todd Olander of Root Shoot Malting. “We’re excited to collaborate with other passionate people in the industry and proud to be part of it. Try From The Fields to experience the power of hand-crafted, local raw ingredients. It’s a true taste of Colorado.”

Every ingredient in the From the Fields is sourced from Colorado for a uniquely local flavor. It’s crafted from specialty malts from Root Shoot, most notably the Colorado malster’s new Munich Wheat. Also included in the recipe are Root Shoot’s Genie Pale Malt, malted white wheat, Chocolate Malt, and C20 Malt, as well as some locally grown un-malted winter wheat from the Cortez Milling Company, hops from Billy Goat Hop Farm, and yeast from Inland Island.

“Root Shoot’s Munich Wheat is a fun new malt to contribute rich flavors to From The Fields,” said Tucker Robinson, brewer and owner of WildEdge Brewing Collective. “With notes of caramel, brown sugar, honey, and crusty bread, it is a unique way to craft this style of darker wheat beer.”

From The Fields Release Party

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 3 pm

WHERE: WildEdge Brewing Collective (111 N Market St, Cortez, CO 81321)

WHAT: From the Field will be on tap and available in 4-packs of 16-oz. cans beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4! Join us at the WildEdge Brewing Collective taproom for the beer release and baked goods from Pueblo Seed and Food Co., who are neighbors of the brewery and are also part of the Colorado Grain Chain. From 5:30-8 pm, enjoy live music from local musician Yves Giraud in the tap room.

Just like the fleeting glory of a Colorado fall, these ingredients come together in seasonal splendor for a limited time only. Visit the WildEdge Brewing Collective taproom to try From The Fields this fall, and click here to learn more about the Colorado Grain Chain.

About Root Shoot

Root Shoot Malting is a 5th generation family farm and craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Founded by the Olander family in 2016, the farm is committed to the regenerative agriculture movement. Root Shoot harvests barley, wheat, rye, and corn to give craft brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Located on the Olander Farms’ 112-acre farm in Loveland, Colorado, and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow through its conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.

For More Information:

https://www.wildedgebrewing.com/