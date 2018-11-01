Wildcard Brewing Co. Opens Tasting Room in East Bay

REDDING, CA – Wildcard Brewing Co. based out of Redding, CA opened a tasting room in downtown Albany earlier this month. This is the third tap room for Wildcard but the first located outside their production base of Shasta County. Owners Jeff and Jenny Hansen have been distributing beers in and around the East Bay for over a year and are eager to have a base in there.

The location features ten rotating taps, offering a selection of craft ales. Wildcard brews on a 15 bbl system and puts out numerous styles each month. Their opening line up includes a Vienna Lager, Pilsner, Pale Ale, West Coast IPAs, DIPA, Juicy NE IPAs, Oatmeal Porter and a Barrel Aged Porter. The location offers pints, sampler flights, growlers and package beers to go. The site is open, bright and features a mezzanine for guests. It’s welcoming and a comfortable gathering space for craft beer enthusiasts. Wildcard will host a Grand Opening on Friday, November 16th featuring: live music, finger foods, custom glass, discount pints and specialty ales.

Wildcard East Bay Tap Room is located at 1122 Solano Ave. in Albany. Hours are Tues-Thus 2pm-9pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-6pm.

About Wildcard Brewing Company

Wildcard Brewing Co. opened its doors in November of 2012 with 4200 square feet of open warehouse space, a 20 gallon pilot system and a bare bones tasting room. It wasn’t until September of 2013 that Wildcard reviled a 15 barrel production brewery based in Redding, CA. The brewery currently produces 2500 barrels a year of draft and packaged beers which it distributes in Northern CA, Southern OR and the Bay Area.

The brewery is focused on brewing quality flavorful beers and enriching the communities that enjoy them.

The idea behind the name Wildcard is to pursue the unknown. Wildcard Brewing Company’s owners left stability for chaos, moved to England to learn the craft of beer making, and started a business in an uncertain economy, all in pursuit of a dream. You’d call them crazy, adventurous, unpredictable… a wildcard. Their story is one of the unexpected; a place where there are no limits, where perseverance and a free spirit will turn dreams into reality.