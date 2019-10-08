Wild Tonic Seasonal Selection, Chai Pear, Returns for Fall

COTTONWOOD, Ariz.– WILD TONIC Jun Kombucha’s popular seasonal selection, Chai Pear, returns to stores now through December. Featuring luscious pear balanced by spicy cinnamon and slight fennel sweetness, Chai Pear delivers cozy vibes making it the ideal good-for-you beverage to enjoy this fall.

“We always look forward to Chai Pear’s annual return and our fans do, too,” said founder Holly Lyman. “Nothing gets you in the spirit of the season more than the deliciously familiar flavors of chai spice and sweet pears from the fall harvest”

Jun Kombucha is a refreshing, exotic fermentation of fine teas and sustainably sourced honey, differing from its traditional Kombucha cousins fermented with tea and cane sugar, which are known to produce a sour profile. WILD TONIC is ‘Above and Beyond Kombucha,’ offering avid Kombucha fans and newcomers a smooth and light flavor that all can enjoy. A 100% woman-owned company based out of Arizona, Holly and the WILD TONIC Hive aim to generate a farm-to-bottle experience by infusing their Jun Kombucha with fresh organic fruits, herbs and botanicals, many grown by a local sister farm in the majestic red rocks of Sedona, Arizona.

While delicious on its own, WILD TONIC is often used as a mixer in inventive cocktails and mocktails. Chai Pear can used to create the perfect cocktail like the Iced Chai Pear Jun Toddy to impress guests this fall.

Iced Chai Pear Jun Toddy

8 oz. Wild Tonic Chai Pear Jun Kombucha

1/4 cup of Pear Brandy

1 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. honey dissolved in 1/8 cup hot water & muddled with 1 tsp. fresh ginger root

Strain Ginger root and honey mixture into highball glass with ice. Stir in remaining ingredients. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Distributed since 2015, WILD TONIC has been featured in publications such as Forbes, The Food Network, Sunset Magazine, The Washington Post, Food & Beverage Magazine and PopSugar. The Jun brewery holds prestigious industry awards such as Beverage Industry Magazine’s ‘Innovative Product of the Year 2017’, and winner of Gold Medals at the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead and Sake Competition and the Proof Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine. As a premium beverage, WILD TONIC can be found at high-end hotels, resorts and restaurants across the country including L’Auberge de Sedona, The Palazzo Las Vegas, Four Seasons, Canyon Ranch and Emeril’s Restaurants.

About Good Omen Bottling, LLC

At WILD TONIC, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At WILD TONIC, we want you to feel good about what’s inside. WILD TONIC is above & beyond Kombucha. To learn more about the WILD TONIC brand, visit: http://www.wildtonic.com/.